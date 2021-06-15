Torrey Pines takes centre stage for the 121st US Open. Who will win?

US Open Golf Betting Tips 2021

Tyrrell Hatton 2pts each way at 45/1 with Bet365

On his driving and iron play he was the best golfer in the field last week and straight driving will be key as staying out of the brutal rough is the name of the game on this tough 7,652-yard par 71. The newly-wed is usually one of the best putters on tour, it was a disobedient flat stick that stopped him recording his second win in States on Sunday. BET NOW

Jon Rahm 2pts each way at 10/1 with Bet365

He’s back on the course where he opened his PGA account four years ago and placed 7-2-5 in the subsequent renewals of the Farmers Insurance Open. He had shown no Covid symptoms but was obliged to self-isolate for ten days, not the build-up he would have planned, but he’s ready to go now. BET NOW

Xander Schauffele 0.5pts each way at 20/1 with Bet365

Schauffele, just a shot shy of a playoff in this year’s Farmers, has excellent US Open credentials, 5-6-3-5, in his only four attempts and is a San Diego native. BET NOW

Lee Westwood 0.5pts each way at 125/1 with Bet365

Best outsider could be another newly-wed in Lee Westwood who tied the knot with longtime lady friend and caddie Helen Storey. A fitness guru, she gets the best out of this 48-year-old who has Mickelson’s amazing triumph at Kiawah for inspiration. BET NOW

US Open Golf Betting Tips 2021

Let’s hear it for a European 1-2 at the US Open this week with Tyrrell Hatton and the luckless Jon Rahm to dominate the 121st edition of America’s most important Major at Torrey Pines.

The Californian municipal course at La Jolla, a 25-minute drive north-west of San Diego, is hosting America’s national Open for the first time since Tiger Woods’ nail-biting victory over Rocco Mediate 13 years ago in a contest that lasted 91 holes and finished on a Monday.

Woods, who had been writhing in pain with stress fractures and a torn ACL over the five days, went into hospital a few days later for the June surgery which kept him out of the rest of 2008.

That marathon won’t happen again as the 18-hole playoff, exclusive to this Major, was scrubbed in 2018 and replaced with a two-hole cumulative-score showdown if there’s a tie in regular time.

And if they’re still level, then it’s sudden-death.

With Euro 2020 in full swing and a 12,000 crowd allowed at Royal Ascot this week, the US Open won’t get the media coverage it deserves but Sky is giving it tons of airtime right up to 3 in the morning given the eight-hour time difference.

The weather gods look to be kind with temperatures in the mid 20s although being exposed to the Pacific Ocean, the wind will inevitably play its part.

With Rahm robbed by a positive Covid test of Memorial victory after romping six clear with 18 to play, he will get the sympathy vote from a crowd limited to 10,000 a day and he’s back on the course where he opened his PGA account four years ago and placed 7-2-5 in the subsequent renewals of the Farmers Insurance Open.

He had shown no Covid symptoms but was obliged to self-isolate for ten days, not the build-up he would have planned, but he’s ready to go now.

Given the risk factor, 10/1 is not a great price so we’ll make Hatton the main bet as 45/1 is tip-top value.

After Tyrrell’s return to form when joint runner-up to Garrick Higgo at Congaree last week in his first start since a chaotic wedding to fiancée Emily Braisher in North Carolina where he turned up half an hour late, I was expecting shorter odds than that.

Usually one of the best putters on tour, it was a disobedient flat stick that stopped him recording his second win in States on Sunday.

On his driving and iron play he was the best golfer in the field and straight driving will be key as staying out of the brutal rough is the name of the game on this tough 7,652-yard par 71.

The USGA will be setting up the course to get as near as possible to what transpired in 2008 when only the two in the playoff beat the par of 284.

With a massive $12.5m up for grabs and a mind-blowing first prize of $2.25m, they intend to identify the best player in the 156-strong field and want value for their money.

Two Americans who fit the bill are Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele but I can’t have Brooks Koepka after last week’s missed cut or world No. 1 Dustin Johnson after he frittered away a clear winning chance at the weekend.

He is making some elementary errors and although a share of tenth place at Congaree might sound the perfect warm-up, DJ doesn’t rock my boat, nor does Justin Thomas, who looks bewildered at times off the tee and on the dance floors.

Bryson DeChambeau is the defending champion after dismantling Winged Foot in last year’s delayed US Open but that DeChambeau has only rarely turned up in that form since.

Jordan Spieth’s driving will be tested to the full and Masters hero Hideki Matsuyama has probably won his Major for the year.

Phil Mickelson trying to complete a career Slam is one of the big stories of the week.

It is his 51st birthday on US Open eve and the slimmed-down PGA champion will love the media attention and playing to the crowd which, as he is a San Diego boy, will be a tremendous support.

I’d love this six-time US Open runner-up to win but cannot let heart rule head.

Reed is 1-6-13 for his last three Farmers at Torrey and knows how to win Majors while Schauffele, just a shot shy of a playoff in this year’s Farmers, has excellent US Open credentials, 5-6-3-5, in his only four attempts and is a San Diego native.

Best outsider could be another newly-wed in Lee Westwood who tied the knot with longtime lady friend and caddie Helen Storey.

A fitness guru, she gets the best out of this 48-year-old who has Mickelson’s amazing triumph at Kiawah for inspiration.

Runner-up at Bay Hill and Sawgrass in March, Lee’s straight driving could put him in the mix and he was only a shot away from dead-heaters Woods and Mediate the last time Torrey Pines hosted the US Open.

Matt Fitzpatrick’s top-ten on Sunday and Rory McIlroy, if in the form of last month’s Quail Hollow victory, have claims as do recent winner Patrick Cantlay, Victor Hovland and Collin Morikawa but we can’t back them all!

Check out how the GM Tipster is getting on this year on our Golf Betting Tips homepage.

US Open Golf Betting Tips 2021 – Advised bets

Tyrrell Hatton 2pts each way at 45/1 with Bet365

On his driving and iron play he was the best golfer in the field last week and straight driving will be key as staying out of the brutal rough is the name of the game on this tough 7,652-yard par 71. The newly-wed is usually one of the best putters on tour, it was a disobedient flat stick that stopped him recording his second win in States on Sunday. BET NOW

Jon Rahm 2pts each way at 10/1 with Bet365

He’s back on the course where he opened his PGA account four years ago and placed 7-2-5 in the subsequent renewals of the Farmers Insurance Open. He had shown no Covid symptoms but was obliged to self-isolate for ten days, not the build-up he would have planned, but he’s ready to go now. BET NOW

Xander Schauffele 0.5pts each way at 20/1 with Bet365

Schauffele, just a shot shy of a playoff in this year’s Farmers, has excellent US Open credentials, 5-6-3-5, in his only four attempts and is a San Diego native. BET NOW