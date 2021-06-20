Who is the GM Tipster backing ahead of the US Open final round at Torrey Pines?

US Open Final Round Betting Tips 2021

Bryson DeChambeau 2pts to win at 11/2 with Bet365

Naturally, I'm hoping that Jon Rahm – now an 11/1 shot – can pull it off but I fear DeChambeau will beat him and will be saving on the "mad scientist" at 11/2.

Robert MacIntyre 1pt at 11/10 to win his two ball with Bet365

Pick of the two balls is ambitious and consistent young Scot Robert MacIntyre, 12th at the Masters, at 11/10 to beat Charl Schwartzel in the 5.48pm slot.

Paul Casey 1pt at 4/5 to win his two ball with Bet365

Casey shot one of the best rounds of the week yesterday, a 67, to haul himself to the fringes of contention and looks a fair bet at 4/5 to outscore Kevin Streelman, a journeyman who is playing some of his best golf but is not so good at the business end.

Rory McIlroy 1pt at 4/6 to win his two ball with Bet365

Recent Quail Hollow winner McIlroy is 4/6 to beat Henley who hasn't won for four years and has failed to break 70 in his previous four outings. Go Rory in this 8.44pm showdown.

+ 1pt on the two ball treble

Will there be a shock winner of the US Open?

Looking at the leaderboard it’s anybody’s.

And the bookies have made favourite a guy in Louis Oosthuizen who has never won a tournament on American soil.

The sweet-swinging South African is one of the three leaders at five under par, two clear and more from around 20 players who will fancy their chances of following in Tiger Woods’ footsteps at Torrey Pines, where he won the 14th of his 15 Majors in 2008.

The other two co-leaders MacKenzie Hughes and Russell Henley, who are not used to be in such an exalted position going into the final round of a Major, are likely to be batted away by one of the awesome pursuers.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau and past US Open hero Rory McIlroy are closest to the leaders at +3 while pre-tournament favourite Jon Rahm shrugged off a double-bogey without beating himself up about it and is only three behind.

Rahm, chasing his first Major, made his US breakthrough on the San Diego course in the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open and needs to start well if he is to land GM Online fans a 10/1 winner.

Naturally, I’m hoping the burly Spaniard – now an 11/1 shot – can pull it off but I fear DeChambeau will beat him and will be saving on the “mad scientist” at 11/2.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is still in with a shout at four back as is the unflappable Collin Morikawa and US Open specialist Xander Schauffele.

And don’t rule out Brooks Koepka at five back or even Jordan Spieth at six adrift.

What a final day we have in store.

Co-leaders Oosthuizen and Hughes go out in the final two ball at 8.55pm so there’s plenty of time to get your bets but don’t leave it too late.

Pick of the two balls is ambitious and consistent young Scot Robert MacIntyre, 12th at the Masters, at 11/10 to beat Charl Schwartzel in the 5.48pm slot.

Even though the South African is a past Major winner, that’s ancient history and he is not the player he was despite having shown a bit of his old flair in finishing third at the Byron Nelson.

Two more European stars, Paul Casey and Rory McIlroy, can also win their two balls.

Casey shot one of the best rounds of the week yesterday, a 67, to haul himself to the fringes of contention and looks a fair bet at 4/5 to outscore Kevin Streelman, a journeyman who is playing some of his best golf but is not so good at the business end.

Recent Quail Hollow winner McIlroy is 4/6 to beat Henley who hasn’t won for four years and has failed to break 70 in his previous four outings. Go Rory in this 8.44pm showdown.

