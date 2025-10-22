On Top Of The World - Five Clifftop Courses To Make Your Spirits Soar

Whether its links, heathland, parkland, downland or any other land, every type of golf course has its admirers. The same can also be said for clifftop golf which is arguably the most bracing setting of them all as these five otherwise remarkably varied courses confirm. While none is in the Golf Monthly Top 100 or Next 100 in the UK&I, that is of no concern as each is packed with fun and beauty.

Cairndhu

Looking back down the tough par-4 tenth at Cairndhu (Image credit: Rob Smith)

18 holes £35-£50wd, £40-£60we W: cairndhugolfclub.co.uk

Situated on the east Antrim coastline an hour to the north of Belfast, Cairndhu dates back to 1928 but relocated to its spectacular clifftop location 30 years later. John Morrison, an associate of Harry Colt, designed the course which he expanded from 9 to 18 five years later. It may only just reach 6,000 yards from the back tees, but it can play substantially longer due to the slopes and doglegs. The glittering highlight comes early on at the 2nd, a picture-perfect short hole with outstanding 360-degree panoramas, worthy of inclusion in any list of beautiful par 3s. Elsewhere, there are plenty of very enjoyable holes such as the dogleg 8th and the sweeping par-5 17th.

Eyemouth

The par-3 sixth calls for a heroic shot over the rocky inlet (Image credit: Eyemouth Golf Club)

18 holes £45wd, £50we W: eyemouthgolfclub.co.uk

Just north of the Scotland/England border and a few miles from Goswick Links, Eyemouth spent its first century as a 9-holer before expanding 18 in 1997. This renaissance was courtesy of a new road to the harbour which now bisects the course. Little if anything remains of the original, and while the opening two holes are perhaps less remarkable, from there on the remainder are anything but!

Looking back along the coast from the elevated green on the eleventh hole (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The jewel among its more spectacular holes is the dramatic par-3 6th which is played across…hopefully all the way… an elevated, craggy inlet. The par 4 that follows along the cliff-edge is also a cracker, and there are plenty of memorable holes all the way.

Freshwater Bay

Freshwater Bay opens with a par 3 (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Day Rate £48 W: freshwaterbaygolfclub.co.uk

If ever there was a course that is exposed to all the highs and lows that nature has to offer, this very attractive downland/cliff-top mixture on the Isle of Wight is it. The views are outstanding, and as with all of the courses this month, the green fee represents excellent value.

The closing green looks westwards towards Tennyson Down (Image credit: Rob Smith)

Golf is a game of two halves here as you climb gently eastwards up the downs on the front nine before slaloming back to the clubhouse in the opposite direction. If the wind is from the east, the par 5s at 11 and 12 may well offer the chance of a birdie.

Langland Bay

At its furthest point, the course at Langland Bay overlooks beautiful Caswell Bay (Image credit: Langland Bay Golf Club)

18 holes £80 Mon, Wed, Thu - £95 Fri &Sun W: langlandbaygolfclub.com

Occupying a compact but very attractive and varied plot of land between two lovely beaches, Langland Bay is a friendly club with a very scenic, undulating course. There are thrilling drives and tricky approaches, outstanding views, and all that any golfer could wish for. This parkland/clifftop hybrid was effectively redesigned by James Braid in the mid-1930s.

The sixteenth green is perched precariously close to the clifftop (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The holes closest to the cliffs are the par-4 7th and 8th, and then the 15th green before the do-or-die short 16th, appropriately named Death or Glory. Ideal for holiday golf, it is also way more than that with plenty to test the low-handicap golfer.

Nefyn

Looking down on the Point holes at Nefyn (Image credit: Getty Images)

18 holes £59-£89 all week W: nefyn-golf-club.co.uk

Although all 27 holes here are very enjoyable, it is the Point nine that is the biggest draw. These unique holes run along the promontory, and there are four exciting short holes including the 7th which is played back over the famous blow-hole. The stunning views and eccentricity are guaranteed to make you smile, as will a stop-off at the Ty Coch Inn down by the beach.

The peninsula at Nefyn looks a little like a scaled down version of Old Head (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Yellow and Red clifftop nines have a few blind shots but plenty more outstanding sea views, and it is worth noting that the Point loop can only be played as part of a 27-hole package.

I am a huge fan of clifftop golf where the views, sea air and wild atmosphere will almost certainly add to the beauty of the course. Many such courses also offer excellent value for money.