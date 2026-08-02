2026 Rocket Classic Final Round Tee Times: Forecast Thunderstorms Alter Round Four Timings

The final round of the 2026 Rocket Classic will feature split tees in a tighter timeframe on Sunday due to forecast thunderstorms in the Detroit area.

The inclement weather was due to arrive on Saturday night and into Sunday morning, with further troublesome conditions possible at the very end of the week.

In a bid to avoid the issues that come with thunderstorms as much as possible, Rocket Classic organizers opted to send those who made the cut off the first and 10th tees slightly earlier this afternoon.

Davis Riley heads the final group thanks to a sublime round of 63 (-7) on Saturday, just one stroke ahead of Michael Brennan who begins Sunday on 14-under-par for the tournament.

Meanwhile, Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard completes the trio and could easily crash the party given he is also on 14-under and fired an awesome nine-under 61 on Moving Day.

The final group are now due to begin at 12:45pm ET (5:45pm BST) and will have to face immense pressure from Chris Kirk, Rickie Fowler and Cameron Young in the group ahead.

Ahead of a fascinating Sunday at the Rocket Classic, here are all of the final-round tee times from Detroit Golf Club.

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2026 ROCKET CLASSIC SUNDAY TEE TIMES

1ST HOLE

ET (BST)

10:33am (3:33pm): Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo, Doug Ghim

Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo, Doug Ghim 10:44am (3:44pm): Ricky Castillo, Marco Penge, Keegan Bradley

Ricky Castillo, Marco Penge, Keegan Bradley 10:55am (3:55pm): Thorbjorn Olesen, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Roy

Thorbjorn Olesen, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Roy 11:06am (4:06pm): Davis Thompson, Austin Eckroat, Joe Highsmith

Davis Thompson, Austin Eckroat, Joe Highsmith 11:17am (4:17pm): Keita Nakajima, Zecheng Dou, Sungjae Im

Keita Nakajima, Zecheng Dou, Sungjae Im 11:28am (4:28pm): Ryan Gerard, Jordan Smith, Mac Meissner

Ryan Gerard, Jordan Smith, Mac Meissner 11:39am (4:39pm): Adrien Saddier, David Lipsky, Russell Henley

Adrien Saddier, David Lipsky, Russell Henley 11:50am (4:50pm): Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Yu, Rico Hoey

Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Yu, Rico Hoey 12:01pm (5:01pm): Luke Clanton, Justin Lower, Matt Wallace

Luke Clanton, Justin Lower, Matt Wallace 12:12pm (5:12pm): Michael Kim, Ben James, Si Woo Kim

Michael Kim, Ben James, Si Woo Kim 12:23pm (5:23pm): Kristoffer Ventura, Michael Thorbjornsen, Xander Schauffele

Kristoffer Ventura, Michael Thorbjornsen, Xander Schauffele 12:34pm (5:34pm): Chris Kirk, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Young

Chris Kirk, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Young 12:45pm (5:45pm): Davis Riley, Michael Brennan, Rasmus Hojgaard

10TH HOLE

ET (BST)