2026 Rocket Classic Final Round Tee Times: Forecast Thunderstorms Alter Round Four Timings
Bad weather in the Detroit area has forced the PGA Tour to modify its final-round tee times at the Rocket Classic - here's when everyone is now due to begin
The final round of the 2026 Rocket Classic will feature split tees in a tighter timeframe on Sunday due to forecast thunderstorms in the Detroit area.
The inclement weather was due to arrive on Saturday night and into Sunday morning, with further troublesome conditions possible at the very end of the week.
In a bid to avoid the issues that come with thunderstorms as much as possible, Rocket Classic organizers opted to send those who made the cut off the first and 10th tees slightly earlier this afternoon.
Davis Riley heads the final group thanks to a sublime round of 63 (-7) on Saturday, just one stroke ahead of Michael Brennan who begins Sunday on 14-under-par for the tournament.
Meanwhile, Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard completes the trio and could easily crash the party given he is also on 14-under and fired an awesome nine-under 61 on Moving Day.
The final group are now due to begin at 12:45pm ET (5:45pm BST) and will have to face immense pressure from Chris Kirk, Rickie Fowler and Cameron Young in the group ahead.
Ahead of a fascinating Sunday at the Rocket Classic, here are all of the final-round tee times from Detroit Golf Club.
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2026 ROCKET CLASSIC SUNDAY TEE TIMES
1ST HOLE
ET (BST)
- 10:33am (3:33pm): Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo, Doug Ghim
- 10:44am (3:44pm): Ricky Castillo, Marco Penge, Keegan Bradley
- 10:55am (3:55pm): Thorbjorn Olesen, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Roy
- 11:06am (4:06pm): Davis Thompson, Austin Eckroat, Joe Highsmith
- 11:17am (4:17pm): Keita Nakajima, Zecheng Dou, Sungjae Im
- 11:28am (4:28pm): Ryan Gerard, Jordan Smith, Mac Meissner
- 11:39am (4:39pm): Adrien Saddier, David Lipsky, Russell Henley
- 11:50am (4:50pm): Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Yu, Rico Hoey
- 12:01pm (5:01pm): Luke Clanton, Justin Lower, Matt Wallace
- 12:12pm (5:12pm): Michael Kim, Ben James, Si Woo Kim
- 12:23pm (5:23pm): Kristoffer Ventura, Michael Thorbjornsen, Xander Schauffele
- 12:34pm (5:34pm): Chris Kirk, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Young
- 12:45pm (5:45pm): Davis Riley, Michael Brennan, Rasmus Hojgaard
10TH HOLE
ET (BST)
- 10:33am (3:33pm): Chandler Blanchet, Johnny Keefer, Gordon Sargent
- 10:44am (3:44pm): Jackson Koivun, Ben Kohles, Hideki Matsuyama
- 10:55am (3:55pm): Corey Conners, Jacob Bridgeman, Neal Shipley
- 11:06am (4:06pm): Karl Vilips, Max Greyserman, Adam Schenk
- 11:17am (4:17pm): Jordan Spieth, JJ Spaun, Patrick Fishburn
- 11:28am (4:28pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Zac Blair, Tony Finau
- 11:39am (4:39pm): Hank Lebioda, Nicolai Højgaard, Jackson Suber
- 11:50am (4:50pm): Matt Kuchar, Brian Campbell, Beau Hossler
- 12:01pm