Which Players Are Using A Zero Torque Putter?

Usually, if a player has a great week on the greens then, chances are, they will win or at least contend for the tournament victory.

Time-and-time again we see individuals win on the professional circuits and lead the putting stats in the process, which is why it's critical player's get their set-ups on the green correct.

As of late, mallet putters have dominated with blade-style putters becoming less and less popular. All the while, zero torque models saw a rise in usage, but has that trend continued?

The biggest win for zero torque putters came at the 2025 US Open, when JJ Spaun used a L.A.B. Golf DF3 to earn a maiden Major victory, highlighted by a mammoth putt at the 72nd hole.

Many predicted that the zero torque trend would push on from then, especially when Minjee Lee won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship with an Odyssey Ai-One Square 2 Square #7 putter in the bag.

However, since those two Major wins, victories for zero torque models have become few and far between, with the closest being Wyndham Clark's victory at the US Open this year.

At Shinnecock Hills, the two-time Major winner used a Ping Scottsdale Tec Ally Blue Onset, which is not classed as a zero torque putter despite the center-shafted design.