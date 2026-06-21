Lottie Woad WITB 2026: What Clubs Does The LPGA Star Use?
Check out the full what's in the bag of Lottie Woad, who is forging out an excellent professional career
Lottie Woad is one of the upcoming stars in world golf, with the Englishwoman a multiple-time LPGA Tour winner.
Enjoying a fine amateur career, which included victory at the Augusta National Women's Amateur and a World No.1 ranking, Woad has been a Titleist staffer since turning professional, using a near full set-up of the brand's clubs.
At the top end of the bag, Woad uses the Titleist GTS3 driver with a 9° head and Fujikura Ventus Red TR 6 S shaft.
From there, the GT2 3-wood is in-play. Set at 15°, Woad pairs it with a Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro Red 7 S shaft.
Interestingly, despite hybrids being less popular on the professional circuits, the Englishwoman uses two different models in her set-up.
Woad has experimented with a 7-wood, specifically the GTS2, but at her most recent start she was using Titleist TSR2 hybrids, specifically in an 18° and 21° configuration.
Shaft-wise, the 18° and 21° possess the same model, which is a HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80HY 5.5.
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Moving to the irons, where Woad uses the Titleist T150, one of the best irons money can buy.
Because of the heavy fairway wood and hybrid set-up at the top of the bag, Woad's irons are 5-iron to pitching wedge and have KBS Tour 120 S shafts.
Wedge-wise, Titleist Vokey SM11 is present in a 50° and 54°, while a 58° Vokey WedgeWorks completes the set.
In terms of shafts, Nippon N.S. Pro 950GH S are used throughout the wedges.
The final club in Woad's bag is an Odyssey White Hot Rossie putter, which has been the flat stick of choice for a number of years, being part of her amateur career also.
Like many professionals, Woad uses the Titleist Pro V1, one of the best golf balls on the market.
Lottie Woad WITB: Full Specs
Club
Head
Shaft
Driver
Titleist GTS3 (9°)
Fujikura Ventus Red TR 6 S
Fairway Wood
Titleist GT2 (15°)
Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro Red 7 S
Hybrids
Titleist TSR2 (18° & 21°)
HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80HY 5.5
Irons
Titleist T150 (5-PW)
KBS Tour 120 S
Wedges
Titleist Vokey SM11 (50°, 54°)
Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks (58°)
Nippon N.S. Pro 950GH S
Putter
Odyssey White Hot Rossie
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Ball
Titleist Pro V1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Apparel
FootJoy
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Glove
FootJoy
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Shoes
FootJoy
|Row 10 - Cell 2
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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