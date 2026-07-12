Haeran Ryu WITB 2026: What Clubs Does The Major Winner Use?

Haeran Ryu is enjoying a fine run of form in 2026, with her maiden Major victory at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship meaning she has won in four straight seasons on the LPGA Tour.

During that period, the South Korean has been a TaylorMade staffer, using the brand's clubs to much success across the globe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beginning with the top order of the bag, where Ryu uses the TaylorMade Qi4D LS driver, as well as the TaylorMade R7 Quad mini driver.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

The low-spinning driver is set at 8° and possesses a Fujikura Ventus Blue 5 S shaft, while the mini driver has 11.5° of loft and a Mitsubishi Diamana PD 60 S shaft.

Although hybrids are becoming less popular on the professional circuits, Ryu continues to use one, specifically a TaylorMade Qi4D with a Fujikura Ventus Blue HB 8 S shaft.

Set at 17°, Ryu does also sometimes uses 19° and 21° models depending on course set-up, and these also have Fujikura Ventus Blue HB 8 S shafts.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving to the irons, where Ryu uses a TaylorMade P770 4-iron and TaylorMade P7MC from 5-iron to pitching wedge.