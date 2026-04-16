Callaway Launches New Mini Driver, Rocket Fairway Woods And Zero Torque Putters

As the golf season is well and truly underway following a dramatic Masters, Callaway is adding to their impressive 2026 lineup with the release of three new products.

While the Quantum drivers will steal the most headlines, the additions of the Quantum Mini, the Quantum Ti fairway wood, and the S2S Tr-Hit SB putters could be an absolute game-changer for those after slightly more specialized clubs to complete their bags for the season.

Callaway Quantum Mini

(Image credit: Callaway Golf)

The Quantum Mini is much more than just a downsized driver, it’s a club that offers a strategic alternative for players who struggle with larger 440cc drivers or want a secondary option from the tee when the hole tightens up a little and hitting the fairway is an absolute must.

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Mini drivers have become far more popular over the past couple of years, with many professionals such as Min Woo Lee putting them in their bags when the course setup suits. The Quantum Mini takes on the role offered by the Elyte Mini, occupying the middle ground between a driver and a 3-wood with its 340cc chassis. In fact, Justin Rose is one of a few players who have already replaced their 3-wood and put the Quantum Mini in play, as of the Players Championship.

Justin Rose using the Callaway Quantum Mini Driver (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s a club that’s specifically designed to be a fairway finder, featuring a shorter 43.75-inch shaft that promotes a more downward, controlled strike, making it an ideal choice for golfers who struggle with high spin or inconsistent impact.

Callaway Quantum Mini Driver (Image credit: Callaway Golf)

Better players will particularly appreciate the forward-weighted center of gravity, which brings the CG forward, helping produce a penetrating, low-spin flight that cuts through the wind, despite a slightly higher stated loft than most traditional drivers.

The Mini Driver is available in lofts of 11.5° and 13.5°, though these can be fine-tuned using Callaway’s OptiFit hosel system. It comes equipped with premium stock shaft options like the Project X Denali Frost Silver in 50g or 60g, as well as the Mitsubishi Vanquish for those seeking a lighter 40g or 50g setup.

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If you’re happy to sacrifice a touch of distance for more accuracy from the tee, this club could be worth considering.

Callaway Quantum Ti Fairway Wood

The Callaway Quantum Ti Fairway Wood (Image credit: Callaway Golf)

The Quantum Ti fairway utilizes titanium instead of traditional steel to give this fairway wood a little more ‘pop’ than traditional woods. Callaway has been able to thin the face while maintaining structural integrity to provide faster ball speeds, which should translate into more distance.

The weight saved by thinning the face and moving to a lighter metal allows for a massive 40g Tungsten Speed Wave 2.0 weight to be positioned directly behind the face, making the club an absolute powerhouse for those chasing distance with a fairway wood.

The Ti fairway wood will be a fantastic alternative to a driver from the tee, similar to that of the Quantum mini, albeit far more playable when it comes to striking it from the deck.

Callaway Quantum Ti fairway wood (Image credit: Callaway Golf)

In terms of specs, the Quantum Ti is offered in a 15° 3-wood, and 18° 5-wood. Each model features the new OptiFit 4 hosel, allowing for independent loft and lie adjustments to dial in a specific ball flight without having to change the direction of your grip - something that will be of huge benefit to those using align or ribbed grips.

The stock shaft offering is the True Temper Denali Frost Silver in 60g or 70g, although multiple shafts are available through Callaway’s custom club offering.

Odyssey S2S Tri-Hot SB Putters

Odyssey S2S Tri-Hot SB putters (Image credit: Callaway Golf)

Odyssey entered the zero torque market a year or so ago with the Ai-One S2S range and added to the range with the Tri-Hot S2S range at the start of 2026. These putters had the shaft running directly into the centre of the head, through the centre of gravity, in order to achieve zero-torque.

This may not have suited many traditionalists’ eyes due to being so unconventional, however, the Callaway R&D team has gone to work to reposition the shaft, and so you now can play a zero torque putter with a far more traditional look.

By positioning the shaft axis directly through the head's center of gravity and utilizing a multi-material construction of aluminum, steel, and over 140 grams of tungsten, the putter wants to stay square to the path with minimal effort.

Odyssey S2S Tri-Hot SB putters (Image credit: Callaway Golf)

This is a game-changer for golfers who try to adopt a more straight-back, straight-through stroke or anyone who feels their hands become too active through impact. The S2S Tri-Hot SB putters provide the visual of some premium Odyssey putters, such as the #7, Rossie, and Jailbird, all while offering the latest in putter technology.

The S2S Tri-Hot SB is available in standard lengths of 33, 34, and 35 inches and features 3° of loft. These putters come equipped with a new Pistol Plus grip, which has crisp edges to help the golfer feel the face orientation more clearly, and a stiffened Black SL 120 shaft for enhanced tempo control.

Within the Odyssey family, the S2S Tri-Hot SB line acts as the high-tech solution for players who want to eliminate the variables of face rotation from their putting game, while providing a classic look down behind the ball and enhanced feel from the Ai-Dual urethane insert.

Pricing and Availability

The new range is expected to hit shelves on 29th April 2026, with the Quantum Driver family starting at $549/£489, the Quantum Ti Fairways at $549/£449, and the S2S Tri-Hot SB putters retailing for $599/£499.

Whether you’re looking to tighten your dispersion off the tee or looking for a more stable stroke on the greens, Callaway’s latest Quantum leap appears to have a solution for every part of the game.