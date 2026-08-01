After 54 holes of the AIG Women's Open, Yealimi Noh leads by three in pursuit of her maiden Major title.

The American carded a 69 on Saturday, to put daylight between her and five others at the top of the leaderboard.

As a result, she's in the final group to tee it up on Sunday at Royal Lytham & St Annes, where she will play alongside one of the players in pursuit, Esther Henseleit. The duo begin at 9.35am EDT (2.35pm BST).

Jeeno Thitikul has long been touted as a future Major winner, and she remains firmly in the hunt in her last opportunity of 2026. She's grouped with Lucy Li on Sunday, with the pair getting started at 9.35am EDT (2.25pm BST).

Yealimi Noh leads by three shots (Image credit: Getty Images)

That leaves two more on four under, Haeran Ryu, who is looking for her third consecutive Major title, and Shiho Kuwaki. They get underway at 9.15am EDT (2.15pm BST).

Local fans will be cheering on Englishwoman Lottie Woad on Sunday. She is four back of Noh on three under and grouped with Ayaka Furue, who is on two under. They begin at 9.05am EDT (2.05pm BST).

Another group featuring two world-class players features 2024 winner Lydia Ko and another English star, Charley Hull. They have a tee time of 8.45am EDT (1.45pm BST).

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Here are all the tee times for the final round of the AIG Women's Open.

AIG Women's Open Tee Times: Final round

All times BST (EDT)