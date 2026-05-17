Alex Smalley WITB 2026: A 4-Wood And Prototype Putter Highlight Full Ping Set-Up
Check out what clubs Ping staffer, Alex Smalley, is using for the 2026 season
Turning pro in 2019, Alex Smalley is yet to win on the professional circuit, but has racked up a number of strong results.
Since making the move to the professional level, he has used Ping clubs, with the American becoming an ambassador for the brand.
Check out the full specs of his bag below...
Driver
Beginning with the driver, where Smalley uses the Ping G440 LST, one of the best drivers that money can buy.
Putting it in the bag in 2025, the American's driver features a 10.5° head and a Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro Blue 60 TX shaft.
Fairway Woods
Continuing the Ping trend, Smalley uses the Ping G440 Max fairway woods in a 4-wood and 7-wood configuration.
The 4-wood is set at 17°, while the 7-wood is set at 21°. Shaft-wise, you'll find a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X in the 4-wood and a Mitsubishi Diamana BB 83 TX in the 7-wood.
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Irons
Away from the woods, Smalley uses a Ping i240 4-iron and Ping Blueprint S irons from 5-iron to pitching wedge.
Ranked among the best Ping irons money can buy, Smalley has prototype shafts in place within the irons, specifically Nippon Pro Modus 3 130 x.
Wedges
Like many Ping staffers, Smalley uses the S259 wedges, which are among the best wedges on the market.
Loft-wise, you'll fitind 50°, 56° and 60° gapping, which is relatively traditional. In terms of shafts, the popular True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 features in all three wedges.
Putter
The final club in Smalley's bag is the putter, a custom version of the Ping PLD Ally Blue H.
A mallet-style design, the flat stick has been in-play for most of 2026, with the American previously using a mix of blade and mallet putters throughout his career.
Golf Ball
Like many professionals, Smalley opts for the Titleist Pro V1 range, specifically the X version, which is among the best premium golf balls.
Smalley uses the ball due to the fact it provides a higher trajectory and a firmer feel to the Titleist Pro V1.
Apparel/Shoes
In terms of clothing, Smalley wears apparel from TASC Performance, a brand founded in New Orleans back in 2009.
One of the few PGA Tour players to wear TASC, Smalley also opts for FootJoy golf shoes. Seemingly he uses the Premiere Series, which are among the best golf shoes money can buy.
Alex Smalley WITB: Full Specs
Club
Head
Shaft
Driver
Ping G440 LST (10.5°)
Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro Blue 60 TX
Fairway Woods
Ping G440 Max (17° & 21°)
Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X (17°)
Mitsubishi Diamana BB 83 TX (21°)
Irons
Ping i240 (4)
Ping Blueprint S (5-PW)
Nippon Pro Modus 3 130 X
Wedges
Ping S259 (50°, 56° & 60°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter
Ping PLD Ally Blue H Prototype
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Ball
Titleist Pro V1x
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Apparel
TASC Performance
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Glove
FootJoy
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Shoes
FootJoy
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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