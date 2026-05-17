Alex Smalley WITB 2026: A 4-Wood And Prototype Putter Highlight Full Ping Set-Up

Turning pro in 2019, Alex Smalley is yet to win on the professional circuit, but has racked up a number of strong results.

Since making the move to the professional level, he has used Ping clubs, with the American becoming an ambassador for the brand.

Check out the full specs of his bag below...

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Driver

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Beginning with the driver, where Smalley uses the Ping G440 LST, one of the best drivers that money can buy.

Putting it in the bag in 2025, the American's driver features a 10.5° head and a Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro Blue 60 TX shaft.

Fairway Woods

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Continuing the Ping trend, Smalley uses the Ping G440 Max fairway woods in a 4-wood and 7-wood configuration.

The 4-wood is set at 17°, while the 7-wood is set at 21°. Shaft-wise, you'll find a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X in the 4-wood and a Mitsubishi Diamana BB 83 TX in the 7-wood.

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Irons

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Away from the woods, Smalley uses a Ping i240 4-iron and Ping Blueprint S irons from 5-iron to pitching wedge.

Ranked among the best Ping irons money can buy, Smalley has prototype shafts in place within the irons, specifically Nippon Pro Modus 3 130 x.

Wedges

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Like many Ping staffers, Smalley uses the S259 wedges, which are among the best wedges on the market.

Loft-wise, you'll fitind 50°, 56° and 60° gapping, which is relatively traditional. In terms of shafts, the popular True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 features in all three wedges.

Putter

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The final club in Smalley's bag is the putter, a custom version of the Ping PLD Ally Blue H.

A mallet-style design, the flat stick has been in-play for most of 2026, with the American previously using a mix of blade and mallet putters throughout his career.

Golf Ball

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Like many professionals, Smalley opts for the Titleist Pro V1 range, specifically the X version, which is among the best premium golf balls.

Smalley uses the ball due to the fact it provides a higher trajectory and a firmer feel to the Titleist Pro V1.

Apparel/Shoes

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In terms of clothing, Smalley wears apparel from TASC Performance, a brand founded in New Orleans back in 2009.

One of the few PGA Tour players to wear TASC, Smalley also opts for FootJoy golf shoes. Seemingly he uses the Premiere Series, which are among the best golf shoes money can buy.

Alex Smalley WITB: Full Specs