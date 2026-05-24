Tiger Woods Returns To Switzerland Following Brief Trip Home
The 15-time Major winner has reportedly resumed his rehab treatment in Switzerland following a brief visit to Florida
Tiger Woods has reportedly returned to Switzerland to resume his spell in rehab.
The 15-time Major winner initially checked into the facility in early April following a car crash on March 27th.
However, following six weeks of treatment, he landed back in Florida in mid-May, where he was photographed by TMZ disembarking from his private jet at Palm Beach International following the flight from Zurich.
As first reported by Golfweek's Adam Schupak, according to Celebplanes.com, on Sunday May 24th, his private jet arrived back at Zurich Airport, allowing Woods to resume the three-month treatment.
It is not confirmed why Woods returned to Florida, although his arrival came just a week before his girlfriend Vanessa Trump revealed a breast cancer diagnosis.
Trump announced the news on Instagram, writing: “I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me."
Page Six also reported that, during his spell back at home, Woods attended the graduation of Vanessa’s daughter, Kai Trump, who is the granddaughter of US President Donald Trump.
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Following the car crash that led to Woods’ spell in rehab, he was arrested and charged for Driving Under the Influence with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. Woods has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
He is said to have clipped the back end of a pressure cleaner vehicle's trailer while trying to overtake it "at high speed" before his car rolled onto its side and slid down the road close to his Jupiter mansion.
Woods was taken to the Martin County Jail before being released on bail that evening.
The Martin County Sheriffs said they believed Woods was "lethargic" and "intoxicated" when they arrived at the scene of the accident. However, Woods blew 0 on a breathalyzer test but then refused a urine analysis.
Police confirmed no drugs or medication were found in the car.
Days after the crash, Woods announced he was stepping back from golf. In a statement, he wrote: “I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today.
"I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.
“I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally.
"I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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