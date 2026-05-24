'I'm Honestly Just So Shocked Right Now' - Canadian Teenager Resets All-Time Record Via Exceptional Comeback Win

Canada's Anna Huang only turned professional in 2025. She was 16 years old. Around 18 months later, the 17-year-old has won three times on the Ladies European Tour and is the youngest to ever do it.

Huang made it onto the European circuit via a T29th finish at Q-School in December 2024 and won her first event less than two months before her 17th birthday.

The teenager's victory at the La Sella Open in Spain consequently made her the first Canadian since Brooke Henderson to triumph on the LET and the fourth youngest winner of all time on the Ladies European Tour.

One week later, Huang won the Lacoste Ladies Open de France and become the first Canadian to record multiple LET victories.

With making history becoming something of a habit for Huang, maybe no one should be surprised that the teenage talent reset even more records at the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco this weekend.

Comeback Queen. Anna Huang fires a final round 66 (-7) to claim the win 🇲🇦🏆#LallaMeryemCup pic.twitter.com/iSHOa1WpI1May 23, 2026

Trailing by as many as six strokes during the final round on Saturday, Huang posted a remarkable seven-under 66 (six birdies, one eagle) on Royal Golf Dar Es Salam’s Blue Course to win by one from overnight leader Kelsey Bennett.

The incredible comeback win marked Huang's third as an LET member and saw her break Lydia Ko's previous mark as the youngest three-time champion.

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The Canadian was 17 years, six months and 24 days old when she lifted the trophy on Saturday whereas New Zealand's Ko was 17 years, 10 months and five days old when she won her third title in 2015.

However, Ko had made her breakthrough as a 15-year-old and remains the second-youngest outright winner of all time on the LET.

Nevertheless, Huang's victory caps off a brilliant run of golf where she also qualified for the US Women's Open (for the second time) and finished T3rd at the Amundi German Masters last week.

Speaking to the LET immediately after her record-breaking win in Morocco, Huang said: “I’m honestly just so shocked right now.

"I didn’t know where the leaderboard was at and I didn’t know where Kelsey [Bennett] was at. I was just trying to stay patient and make pars in the last few holes. But it ended up being the win for me.

“I got a little nervous on the back nine. I mean everyone would. But I just kept playing my own game. To get my third win on tour in only my second year is incredible. I’m just trying to enjoy the moment!”

History maker! At just 17 years, 6 months and 24 days old, Anna Huang surpasses Lydia Ko as the youngest player to win three times on the Ladies European Tour (LET) 🏆An incredible achievement by the young Canadian 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/KVA93TwNCOMay 24, 2026

As Huang alluded to, her front nine was where the damage was done in Morocco courtesy of a birdie at the first and an eagle at the second.

Consecutive gains at the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth put the course record in danger and dragged Huang to within one of Bennett.

However, a bogey at the ninth arrested her momentum somewhat before a lone back-nine birdie at the 14th left Huang signing for 14-under.

Anna Huang makes history in the Moroccan sun 🏆#LallaMeryemCup pic.twitter.com/daX2ULB5XmMay 24, 2026

Meanwhile, Australia's Bennett found her groove around the turn and made three gains in four holes to stretch her advantage back to three.

Despite momentum falling in her favor down with seven holes to play, Bennett made three bogeys coming home - including one at the last - to present Huang with her notable victory.

After moving up to third on the LET's Order of Merit, Huang now has her sights set on the US Women's Open at the start of June where she will be hoping to etch her name into the history books once more.