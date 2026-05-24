The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Final Round Tee Times And Pairings 2026
Check out the fourth round tee times at TPC Craig Ranch as Si Woo Kim attempts to close out the tournament with an in-form Scottie Scheffler right beside him
The final round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson is set up to be a fascinating affair with three big names in contention at TPC Craig Ranch and a few other stars not out of it either.
Si Woo Kim currently heads the pack on 21-under and is searching for his fifth PGA Tour title while Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark are just two strokes back with 18 holes to play.
Scheffler is the defending champion and World No.1, making Kim's life no easier as the pair play together on Sunday. Meanwhile, Clark has rediscovered some of his best golf and could easily crash the party from the penultimate group.
Elsewhere, Sungjae Im, Brooks Koepka and Keith Mitchell start the final round inside the top-10 and are certainly capable of piling on the pressure from an earlier tee time.
Below is the full list of final round tee times at the 2026 CJ Cup Bryon Nelson and the pairings at TPC Craig Ranch.
CJ CUP BYRON NELSON ROUND FOUR TEE TIMES
ET (BST) - 1ST HOLE
- 7:45am (12:45pm): Adam Svensson, Lanto Griffin
- 7:54am (12:54pm): Dan Brown, Zac Blair
- 8:03am (1:03pm): Garrick Higgo, Danny Willett
- 8:12am (1:12pm): Chad Ramey, Mackenzie Hughes
- 8:21am (1:21pm): Jonathan Byrd, Neal Shipley
- 8:30am (1:30pm): Eric Cole, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 8:40am (1:40pm): Yongjun Bae, John VanDerLaan
- 8:55am (1:55pm): Fabian Gomez, Taylor Pendrith
- 9:05am (2:05pm): Tom Kim, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 9:15am (2:15pm): Hank Lebioda, Jordan Smith
- 9:25am (2:25pm): Adrien Saddier, John Parry
- 9:35am (2:35pm): Jordan Spieth, Justin Lower
- 9:45am (2:45pm): Jeffrey Kang, Matthieu Pavon
- 9:55am (2:55pm): Luke Clanton, Mac Meissner
- 10:10am (3:10pm): Doug Ghim, Charley Hoffman
- 10:20am (3:20pm): Emiliano Grillo, A.J. Ewart
- 10:30am (3:30pm): Seamus Power, Tyler Duncan
- 10:40am (3:40pm): Johnny Keefer, Chan Kim
- 10:50am (3:50pm): Pierceson Coody, Luke List
- 11:00am (4:00pm): Patrick Fishburn, Mark Hubbard
- 11:10am (4:10pm): Patrick Rodgers, Troy Merritt
- 11:25am (4:25pm): Camillo Villegas, Austin Eckroat
- 11:35am (4:35pm): Sam Ryder, Ben Silverman
- 11:45am (4:45pm): Peter Malnati, Chris Kirk
- 11:55am (4:55pm): Taylor Moore, Rico Hoey
- 12:05pm (5:05pm): Ryo Hisatsune, Jesper Svensson
- 12:15pm (5:15pm): S.Y. Noh, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 12:25pm (5:25pm): Kensei Hirata, Steven Fisk
- 12:40pm (5:40pm): Blades Brown, Tony Finau
- 12:50pm (5:50pm): Jackson Suber, Erik van Rooyen
- 1:00pm (6:00pm): Brooks Koepka, Keith Mitchell
- 1:10pm (6:10pm): Zach Bauchou, Max Greyserman
- 1:20pm (6:20pm): Tom Hoge, Sungjae Im
- 1:30pm (6:30pm): Wyndham Clark, Stephan Jaeger
- 1:40pm (6:40pm): Si Woo Kim, Scottie Scheffler
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Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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