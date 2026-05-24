The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Final Round Tee Times And Pairings 2026

The final round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson is set up to be a fascinating affair with three big names in contention at TPC Craig Ranch and a few other stars not out of it either.

Si Woo Kim currently heads the pack on 21-under and is searching for his fifth PGA Tour title while Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark are just two strokes back with 18 holes to play.

Scheffler is the defending champion and World No.1, making Kim's life no easier as the pair play together on Sunday. Meanwhile, Clark has rediscovered some of his best golf and could easily crash the party from the penultimate group.

Elsewhere, Sungjae Im, Brooks Koepka and Keith Mitchell start the final round inside the top-10 and are certainly capable of piling on the pressure from an earlier tee time.

Below is the full list of final round tee times at the 2026 CJ Cup Bryon Nelson and the pairings at TPC Craig Ranch.

CJ CUP BYRON NELSON ROUND FOUR TEE TIMES

ET (BST) - 1ST HOLE

7:45am (12:45pm): Adam Svensson, Lanto Griffin

Adam Svensson, Lanto Griffin 7:54am (12:54pm): Dan Brown, Zac Blair

Dan Brown, Zac Blair 8:03am (1:03pm): Garrick Higgo, Danny Willett

Garrick Higgo, Danny Willett 8:12am (1:12pm): Chad Ramey, Mackenzie Hughes

Chad Ramey, Mackenzie Hughes 8:21am (1:21pm): Jonathan Byrd, Neal Shipley

Jonathan Byrd, Neal Shipley 8:30am (1:30pm): Eric Cole, Thorbjorn Olesen

Eric Cole, Thorbjorn Olesen 8:40am (1:40pm): Yongjun Bae, John VanDerLaan

Yongjun Bae, John VanDerLaan 8:55am (1:55pm): Fabian Gomez, Taylor Pendrith

Fabian Gomez, Taylor Pendrith 9:05am (2:05pm): Tom Kim, Rasmus Hojgaard

Tom Kim, Rasmus Hojgaard 9:15am (2:15pm): Hank Lebioda, Jordan Smith

Hank Lebioda, Jordan Smith 9:25am (2:25pm): Adrien Saddier, John Parry

Adrien Saddier, John Parry 9:35am (2:35pm): Jordan Spieth, Justin Lower

Jordan Spieth, Justin Lower 9:45am (2:45pm): Jeffrey Kang, Matthieu Pavon

Jeffrey Kang, Matthieu Pavon 9:55am (2:55pm): Luke Clanton, Mac Meissner

Luke Clanton, Mac Meissner 10:10am (3:10pm): Doug Ghim, Charley Hoffman

Doug Ghim, Charley Hoffman 10:20am (3:20pm): Emiliano Grillo, A.J. Ewart

Emiliano Grillo, A.J. Ewart 10:30am (3:30pm): Seamus Power, Tyler Duncan

Seamus Power, Tyler Duncan 10:40am (3:40pm): Johnny Keefer, Chan Kim

Johnny Keefer, Chan Kim 10:50am (3:50pm): Pierceson Coody, Luke List

Pierceson Coody, Luke List 11:00am (4:00pm): Patrick Fishburn, Mark Hubbard

Patrick Fishburn, Mark Hubbard 11:10am (4:10pm): Patrick Rodgers, Troy Merritt

Patrick Rodgers, Troy Merritt 11:25am (4:25pm): Camillo Villegas, Austin Eckroat

Camillo Villegas, Austin Eckroat 11:35am (4:35pm): Sam Ryder, Ben Silverman

Sam Ryder, Ben Silverman 11:45am (4:45pm): Peter Malnati, Chris Kirk

Peter Malnati, Chris Kirk 11:55am (4:55pm): Taylor Moore, Rico Hoey

Taylor Moore, Rico Hoey 12:05pm (5:05pm): Ryo Hisatsune, Jesper Svensson

Ryo Hisatsune, Jesper Svensson 12:15pm (5:15pm): S.Y. Noh, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

S.Y. Noh, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 12:25pm (5:25pm): Kensei Hirata, Steven Fisk

Kensei Hirata, Steven Fisk 12:40pm (5:40pm): Blades Brown, Tony Finau

Blades Brown, Tony Finau 12:50pm (5:50pm): Jackson Suber, Erik van Rooyen

Jackson Suber, Erik van Rooyen 1:00pm (6:00pm): Brooks Koepka, Keith Mitchell

Brooks Koepka, Keith Mitchell 1:10pm (6:10pm): Zach Bauchou, Max Greyserman

Zach Bauchou, Max Greyserman 1:20pm (6:20pm): Tom Hoge, Sungjae Im

Tom Hoge, Sungjae Im 1:30pm (6:30pm): Wyndham Clark, Stephan Jaeger

Wyndham Clark, Stephan Jaeger 1:40pm (6:40pm): Si Woo Kim, Scottie Scheffler