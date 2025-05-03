Who Is Sam Stevens’ Caddie?

Sam Stevens' caddie is Will Dennis - here is what we know about him

Will Dennis and Sam Stevens
Will Dennis is PGA Tour pro Sam Stevens' caddie





Sam Stevens has oroduced some fine performances on the PGA Tour since earning his card, including T2 at the 2023 Valero Texas Open and another runner-up at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open.

Throughout that time, he has worked alongside caddie Will Dennis, but who is he?

It is not surprising that Texan Dennis is building a solid career alongside Stevens on the PGA Tour as he comes from a family with a golf background. His father is former PGA Tour player Clark Dennis, who finished T6 at the 1994 US Open, while Will caddied for him when he was a teenager.

Will was also a promising player and attended the University of Texas at Arlington, where he majored in marketing. During his junior year at the University, he played in five tournaments, with another appearance as a senior.

Will Dennis and Sam Stevens at the Farmers Insurance Open

Will Dennis helped Sam Stevens finish runner-up at the Farmers Insurance Open



However, per PowerFades.com, he wasn’t involved in the game when the call from Stevens, whom he had known since childhood, came. Instead, he was working in financial services, but he chose to take up Stevens’ offer as his caddie after seeking advice from his father.

It’s safe to say it has proved a good decision, with Stevens earning his PGA Tour card in 2022 and establishing himself on the circuit ever since. Working with Dennis, Stevens has also steadily climbed the world rankings, moving into the top 100 for the first time in July 2024 as the partnership has continued to reap rewards.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

