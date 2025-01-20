The Farmers Insurance Open has seen some huge names claim its title, with the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson just some of the previous winners.

Played at the iconic Torrey Pines, last year it was Matthieu Pavon who secured his maiden PGA Tour title, as the then 31-year-old became the first French golfer to win on the circuit since 1907.

Pavon celebrates his victory last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Returning to defend his title in San Diego, there are an array of big names present, as Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Aberg and Jason Day return to the North and South courses of Torrey Pines, with a bumper $9.3 million purse up for grabs.

The winner of the event will secure a $1,674,000 paycheck, as well as the various other perks a PGA Tour tournament brings, such as 500 FedEx Cup points.

Seeing a $300,000 increase over 2024's event, there's lots up for grabs at the iconic venue and, below, you can check out the full prize money payout for the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open.

Matsuyama is the slight favorite going into the event (Image credit: Getty Images)

Farmers Insurance Open Prize Money Payout 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,674,000 2nd $1,013,700 3rd $641,700 4th $408,000 5th $381,300 6th $337,125 7th $313,875 8th $290,625 9th $272,025 10th $253,425 11th $234,825 12th $216,225 13th $197,625 14th $179,025 15th $169,725 16th $160,425 17th $151,125 18th $141,825 19th $132,525 20th $123,225 21st $113,925 22nd $104,625 23rd $97,185 24th $89,745 25th $82,305 26th $74,865 27th $72,075 28th $69,285 29th $66,495 30th $63,705 31st $60,915 32nd $58,125 33rd $55,335 34th $53,010 35th $50,685 36th $48,360 37th $46,035 38th $44,175 39th $42,315 40th $40,455 41st $38,595 42nd $36,735 43rd $34,875 44th $33,015 45th $31,155 46th $29,295 47th $27,435 48th $25,947 49th $24,645 50th $23,901 51st $23,343 52nd $22,785 53rd $22,413 54th $22,041 55th $21,855 56th $21,669 57th $21,483 58th $21,297 59th $21,111 60th $20,925 61st $20,739 62nd $20,553 63rd $20,367 64th $20,181 65th $19,995

Who Are The Star Names At The Farmers Insurance Open?

Aberg is another name to look out for in San Diego (Image credit: Getty Images)

As mentioned, defending champion Matthieu Pavon returns, and he will be joined by the likes of Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Aberg and two-time event winner, Jason Day.

Although Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa have withdrawn, there is also Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Keegan Bradley, Tony Finau, Max Homa, Sungjae Im, Sahith Theegala and Will Zalatoris present at the event.

What Is The Prize Money For The Farmers Insurance Open?

