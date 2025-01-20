Farmers Insurance Open Prize Money Payout 2025

The PGA Tour remains in California this week, with the circuit moving to the iconic Torrey Pines and the Farmers Insurance Open

Matthieu Pavon holds the Farmers Insurance Open trophy
The Farmers Insurance Open has seen some huge names claim its title, with the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson just some of the previous winners.

Played at the iconic Torrey Pines, last year it was Matthieu Pavon who secured his maiden PGA Tour title, as the then 31-year-old became the first French golfer to win on the circuit since 1907.

Matthieu Pavon fist pumps after holing the winning putt on the 18th hole

Pavon celebrates his victory last year

Returning to defend his title in San Diego, there are an array of big names present, as Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Aberg and Jason Day return to the North and South courses of Torrey Pines, with a bumper $9.3 million purse up for grabs.

The winner of the event will secure a $1,674,000 paycheck, as well as the various other perks a PGA Tour tournament brings, such as 500 FedEx Cup points.

Seeing a $300,000 increase over 2024's event, there's lots up for grabs at the iconic venue and, below, you can check out the full prize money payout for the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open.

Hideki Matsuyama waves his hat to the crowds

Matsuyama is the slight favorite going into the event

Farmers Insurance Open Prize Money Payout 2025

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,674,000
2nd$1,013,700
3rd$641,700
4th$408,000
5th$381,300
6th$337,125
7th$313,875
8th$290,625
9th$272,025
10th$253,425
11th$234,825
12th$216,225
13th$197,625
14th$179,025
15th$169,725
16th$160,425
17th$151,125
18th$141,825
19th$132,525
20th$123,225
21st$113,925
22nd$104,625
23rd$97,185
24th$89,745
25th$82,305
26th$74,865
27th$72,075
28th$69,285
29th$66,495
30th$63,705
31st$60,915
32nd$58,125
33rd$55,335
34th$53,010
35th$50,685
36th$48,360
37th$46,035
38th$44,175
39th$42,315
40th$40,455
41st$38,595
42nd$36,735
43rd$34,875
44th$33,015
45th$31,155
46th$29,295
47th$27,435
48th$25,947
49th$24,645
50th$23,901
51st$23,343
52nd$22,785
53rd$22,413
54th$22,041
55th$21,855
56th$21,669
57th$21,483
58th$21,297
59th$21,111
60th$20,925
61st$20,739
62nd$20,553
63rd$20,367
64th$20,181
65th$19,995

Who Are The Star Names At The Farmers Insurance Open?

Ludvig Aberg reacts after winning the RSM Classic

Aberg is another name to look out for in San Diego

As mentioned, defending champion Matthieu Pavon returns, and he will be joined by the likes of Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Aberg and two-time event winner, Jason Day.

Although Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa have withdrawn, there is also Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Keegan Bradley, Tony Finau, Max Homa, Sungjae Im, Sahith Theegala and Will Zalatoris present at the event.

What Is The Prize Money For The Farmers Insurance Open?

Players are competing for a purse of $9.3m at the Farmers Insurance Open. That’s fractionally more than last year's event, which offered a $9 million purse. The winner of the tournament will scoop $1.674 million, whilst the runner-up will bank just over $1 million.

