Farmers Insurance Open Prize Money Payout 2025
The PGA Tour remains in California this week, with the circuit moving to the iconic Torrey Pines and the Farmers Insurance Open
The Farmers Insurance Open has seen some huge names claim its title, with the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson just some of the previous winners.
Played at the iconic Torrey Pines, last year it was Matthieu Pavon who secured his maiden PGA Tour title, as the then 31-year-old became the first French golfer to win on the circuit since 1907.
Returning to defend his title in San Diego, there are an array of big names present, as Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Aberg and Jason Day return to the North and South courses of Torrey Pines, with a bumper $9.3 million purse up for grabs.
The winner of the event will secure a $1,674,000 paycheck, as well as the various other perks a PGA Tour tournament brings, such as 500 FedEx Cup points.
Seeing a $300,000 increase over 2024's event, there's lots up for grabs at the iconic venue and, below, you can check out the full prize money payout for the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open.
Farmers Insurance Open Prize Money Payout 2025
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,674,000
|2nd
|$1,013,700
|3rd
|$641,700
|4th
|$408,000
|5th
|$381,300
|6th
|$337,125
|7th
|$313,875
|8th
|$290,625
|9th
|$272,025
|10th
|$253,425
|11th
|$234,825
|12th
|$216,225
|13th
|$197,625
|14th
|$179,025
|15th
|$169,725
|16th
|$160,425
|17th
|$151,125
|18th
|$141,825
|19th
|$132,525
|20th
|$123,225
|21st
|$113,925
|22nd
|$104,625
|23rd
|$97,185
|24th
|$89,745
|25th
|$82,305
|26th
|$74,865
|27th
|$72,075
|28th
|$69,285
|29th
|$66,495
|30th
|$63,705
|31st
|$60,915
|32nd
|$58,125
|33rd
|$55,335
|34th
|$53,010
|35th
|$50,685
|36th
|$48,360
|37th
|$46,035
|38th
|$44,175
|39th
|$42,315
|40th
|$40,455
|41st
|$38,595
|42nd
|$36,735
|43rd
|$34,875
|44th
|$33,015
|45th
|$31,155
|46th
|$29,295
|47th
|$27,435
|48th
|$25,947
|49th
|$24,645
|50th
|$23,901
|51st
|$23,343
|52nd
|$22,785
|53rd
|$22,413
|54th
|$22,041
|55th
|$21,855
|56th
|$21,669
|57th
|$21,483
|58th
|$21,297
|59th
|$21,111
|60th
|$20,925
|61st
|$20,739
|62nd
|$20,553
|63rd
|$20,367
|64th
|$20,181
|65th
|$19,995
Who Are The Star Names At The Farmers Insurance Open?
As mentioned, defending champion Matthieu Pavon returns, and he will be joined by the likes of Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Aberg and two-time event winner, Jason Day.
Although Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa have withdrawn, there is also Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Keegan Bradley, Tony Finau, Max Homa, Sungjae Im, Sahith Theegala and Will Zalatoris present at the event.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
What Is The Prize Money For The Farmers Insurance Open?
Players are competing for a purse of $9.3m at the Farmers Insurance Open. That’s fractionally more than last year's event, which offered a $9 million purse. The winner of the tournament will scoop $1.674 million, whilst the runner-up will bank just over $1 million.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Phil Mickelson’s LIV Golf Team Signs With Grant Horvat’s Apparel Company
Primo - partially owned by influencer, Grant Horvat - has been designated as the “official golf apparel sponsor” of Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers GC
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tiger Woods Announces Extension With Bridgestone Golf
After 25 years with Bridgestone, the 15-time Major winner has announced a contract extension to continue using their Tour B X golf balls
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Report: Replacement Venue Chosen For 2025 Genesis Invitational
The PGA Tour has confirmed the Genesis Invitational will temporarily switch locations in 2025, with one reporter claiming a new site has already been selected
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Justin Thomas Surpasses PGA Tour Milestone
Following on from his solo second finish at The American Express, Thomas becomes the 13th player in PGA Tour history to earn more than $60 million in career earnings
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Sepp Straka Claims Confident Victory At The American Express For Third PGA Tour Title
The Austrian completed a virtually blemish-free week with a two-under 70 to claim his first PGA Tour title since the 2023 John Deere Classic
By Mike Hall Published
-
Collin Morikawa The Latest Big-Name Player To Withdraw From Farmers Insurance Open After Xander Schauffele
The two-time Major winner has withdrawn from the Torrey Pines event, with his place in the 156-player field being taken by Wesley Bryan
By Mike Hall Published
-
Want To Enjoy The Phoenix Open In Style? This Luxury Hotel Package Has You Covered... For $250,000!
Luxury hotel Global Ambassador is offering the chance to enjoy the WM Phoenix Open in style - but it doesn't come cheap
By Mike Hall Published
-
One Year On, Max Homa's Prediction About Tyrrell Hatton Seems To Be Coming True
Responding to a social media post 12 months ago, the six-time PGA Tour winner's claim seems to have been proven over the past few tournaments
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How To Watch The American Express Final Round Today: Live Streams, TV Channels, Timings
The second full-field event of the 2025 PGA Tour season reaches its climax – here's how to watch the final round of the 2025 American Express online and on TV.
By Patrick Fletcher Published
-
Xander Schauffele Not Listed In TGL Match And Farmers Insurance Open After Reported 'Medical Issue'
The World No.2, who withdrew from The American Express, is reportedly sitting out two scheduled appearances in the next week due to an unspecified "medical issue"
By Mike Hall Published