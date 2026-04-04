Who Is Asterisk Talley's Caddie At The Augusta National Women's Amateur?

Asterisk Talley is one of the most exciting players in the women's game right now, but her caddie situation is a little bit confusing.

The 17-year-old has risen through the amateur ranks and has been making waves after winning four events last year.

Now, Talley is leading the way at the Augusta National Women's Amateur event this weekend and has a great chance of clinching an eye-catching victory on the famous course.

Being a younger player, having a wise head beside her on the course is crucial for someone like Talley, but when it comes to her caddie for the ANWA, Talley had to make a last-minute change due to unusual circumstances.

So, here's a look at who her caddie is at Augusta, and why the switch was made.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just days before heading out to the home of The Masters, Talley had a dilemma to solve when Miles Russell was handed an invite to play in the LECOM Suncoast Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Luckily, Talley has a brilliant back-up waiting in the wings in Ryan Zak, a man she's worked with multiple times in the past.

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A family friend, Zak even caddied for Talley at last year's ANWA event, so he knows a thing or two about navigating the iconic course.

Discussing the late change of plans, Zak said (via Golf Digest): "I did it last year, so I was prepared. I brought what I needed to be prepared in the event something happened. I didn’t think it was going to, and I came out to hang out.

“[Her] dad knows I’m on standby whenever they need me, that’s what I told them years ago. They were kind enough to invite me out to be a fan. My vacation got cut short by a few days. I got put to work. It’s been great."

Talley clearly likes working with him, too. On their professional relationship, she said: "He’s just pretty chill. I like a caddie who is helpful, but not too pushy, and I think he's great at finding the middle in that.

"He knows that I know how to play golf and what I do need help with. He knows my dad really well, and he kind of tells him what I'm working on, so I think they kind of [collaborate] in that.

"Then he obviously knows the course since he caddied last year, so I mean, we're just having some fun out there.”

Ryan was present as Talley ended up just behind last year's winner Carla Bernat Escuder at Augusta, and they'll be hoping to go one better this time around.