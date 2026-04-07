Meet The 6 Amateurs In The Masters 2026 Field

The Masters features the smallest field of the four Majors, with just over 100 expected at Augusta National for the 2026 edition of the much-loved tournament.

Huge stars from the past and present are taking part in the event, among them players such as Angel Cabrera and Fred Couples, who won The Masters in their heyday, and the likes of defending champion Rory McIlroy and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler.

However, there are also six amateurs in the field, who received their invites thanks to meeting a variety of qualifying criteria.

For those players, the tantalising possibility of producing one of the best amateur performances at The Masters awaits, or at least making the cut for the chance to claim low amateur honors and win the prestigious Silver Cup.

One player who had qualified as an amateur but forfeited the chance to make his Masters debut is 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Individual Champion Michael La Sasso.

That's because he opted to turn professional and sign for Phil Mickelson's LIV Golf team, HyFlyers GC, for the start of the 2026 season.

While the former Ole Miss college golfer will need to wait for his chance to play at the Major, here are the details of the six amateurs who will be teeing it up at the tournament...

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Ethan Fang (The Amateur Champion)

Ethan Fang won The Amateur to claim his place at the Major (Image credit: Getty Images)

Oklahoma State University player Ethan Fang beat Gavin Tiernan at the 2025 Amateur Championship, which was held at Royal St George's, to book his maiden appearance at The Masters.

There's no doubt Fang earned his place following an epic final at the tournament, where he birdied the 36th hole to claim a 1-up victory over the Irishman following a close battle throughout the day.

Following the victory, which also gave Fang a place at The Open, he said: "Getting to play The Masters and an Open Championship is pretty sweet. I had signed up for a couple of amateur events but I think I'll have to cancel that and go play The Open."

Mason Howell (US Amateur Champion)

Mason Howell's US Amateur victory gave him a place at The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mason Howell claimed a dominant 7&6 victory over Jackson Herrington at The Olympic Club in San Francisco to book himself a spot at The Masters, along with appearances at the US Open and The Open.

Howell, whose victory made him the third-youngest champion of the event, will make his Masters debut in 2026 - and as is tradition, he plays with defending champion Rory McIlroy for the first two rounds.

It won't be his first Major appearance, having also competed in the 2025 US Open, where he missed the cut.

The rising star, who also helped the US win the Walker Cup in 2025, has made a verbal commitment to the University of Georgia for 2026.

Jackson Herrington (US Amateur Runner-Up)

Jackson Herrington was soundly beaten at the US Amateur, but still booked a place at The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite being on the wrong end of the defeat to Howell at the 2025 US Amateur, it wasn't all bad news for Herrington, whose runner-up finish was enough to secure his place at The Masters.

The University of Tennessee player, who will also play in the US Open as a result of his placing, will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of other US Amateur runner-ups who have won Masters Low Amateur honors, including Ben Crenshaw, Patrick Cantlay, Doug Ghim and Neal Shipley.

Brandon Holtz (US Mid-Amateur Champion)

Brandon Holtz won the US Mid-Amateur to qualify (Image credit: USGA/Steve Gibbons)

Brandon Holtz played basketball for Illinois State University between 2005 and 2009, but it is in the world of golf and Augusta National where he will find his biggest stage.

Holtz, who is also a former pro golfer, regained his amateur status in 2024, and took full advantage of it when, aged 38 at the time, he won the 2025 US Mid-Amateur, beating Jeg Coughlin III 3 and 2 in the 36-hole final at Troon Country Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

That booked his place at The Masters and the US Open, where he will be looking to add more colorful chapters to his remarkable story.

Fifa Laopakdee (Asia Pacific Amateur Champion)

Fifa Laopakdee is the Asia Pacific Amateur Champion (Image credit: AAC)

Thai player Fifa Laopakdee came from six shots behind to beat Taisei Nagasaki at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, ensuring he will become the first amateur from the country to tee it up at The Masters.

Laopakdee, who has also played for his country at the Eisenhower Trophy and the Junior Presidents Cup, earned a place at The Open as a result of his victory, too.

After his win, he said: "I think all the Thai fans have been waiting such a long time for a Thai amateur or Thai pro to go compete at the Masters and The Open.

"This victory, I feel like it's probably gained so many Thai fans. If I check my phone, probably tonnes of Thai fans texting me right now. Amazing for me, my parents, Thai fans and for my country."

Mateo Pulcini (Latin America Amateur Champion)

Pulcini qualifies after winning the Latin America Amateur (Image credit: Getty Images)

Argentina's Pulcini will make his Masters debut courtesy of victory at the 2025 Latin America Amateur, where he beat Missouri senior Virgilio Paz in the second playoff hole.

At 25, Pulcini became the oldest winner of the tournament since its inception in 2015 and the third from Argentina to lift the trophy.

As a result of the win, Pulcini will also play in the US Open and The Open.

Before the biggest win of his amateur career, Pulcini was a three-time NCAA Division II All-American with Oklahoma Christian University before playing for Arkansas Razorbacks in his senior year.