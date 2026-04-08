Why Frankie Fleetwood Is Stealing The Show At The Masters With His Par 3 Contest Challenge

Tommy Fleetwood's son Frankie is threatening to steal the show at The Masters as he prepares to try and reach the ninth green in the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National.

Fleetwood's eight-year-old son is the talk of the competition as he gears up for another crack at making it across the water on the 120-yard ninth hole at the traditional Par 3 Contest.

Frankie only made it about halfway across the water last year but his interview afterwards attracted a ton of attention, as are his preparations to try and make the carry this year.

As the youngster has been getting fitted out in the TaylorMade tour truck and even working out in the gym to prepare for his own personal Masters challenge.

And Frankie Fleetwood's quest has been picking up a lot of attention, even going so far as one of America's biggest sports stars Caitlin Clark posting about him on social media.

"Do we think Frankie Fleetwood reaches the green this year?" she posted on X.

Fleetwood talked about Frankie's challenge at the recent Valero Texas Open when he said he was "unconvinced he can carry it" but it won't be for the want of trying.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“He obviously very positively thinks he can," Fleetwood added. "As long as he hits a good shot, I’m kind of OK with it. I’m excited to go there, I’m excited to play. Frankie, you know, will be trying his hardest.”

And at Augusta National this week, despite gearing up for the first Major of the year, Fleetwood had plenty of questions about his son's Par 3 Contest chances.

"We've had conversations. Frankie is very set on what he's doing," Fleetwood added. "He's very excited, and he knows what he's doing."

Big day for Frankie Fleetwood tomorrow. He is dialed in for his par-3 contest shot after working with Adrian Rietveld on the TaylorMade truck. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/cLDOzkGcEhApril 7, 2026

Frankie first garnered attention for his very professional interview last year when he hit his ball in the water in the Par 3 Contest.

“Well, I’ve been doing my hardest to get it over the green," he said. "I’ve been practicing as hard as I can, just not reaching it this year. But I’m just trying my hardest.”

But the youngster is leaving no stone unturned this year as he looks to make it across the lake to the safety of the ninth green.

Frankie even made an appearance on the official Masters YouTube account joining his dad for an Under the Umbrellas interview, where he was asked about how he felt ahead of his challenge in front of the Augusta patrons.

"I just feel happy, I just want to get it over the water for them," young Frankie said.

Under the Umbrellas | Tommy & Frankie Fleetwood - YouTube Watch On

For Fleetwood Snr, he thinks the Par 3 Contest is one of the most special aspects of The Masters, with players able to switch off and enjoy time with their families on the eve of such a huge tournament.

"I always say one of the most special things about the Masters is for us as players," said Fleetwood.

"Having something so unique as something that's so special for the family right before it on a Wednesday, I just think is amazing. I think it's one of the most special things about the week."

Fleetwood has had his youngest child with him for all but one of his nine previous Masters, and with Frankie now actively involved the pressure's on to keep qualifying until his son achieves his goal.

"Yeah, we talk about it all the time," Fleetwood added. "I just love the fact that we spoke - this is my 10th Masters, and except for the first one where he wasn't born yet, he's been at every one.

"Frankie's growing up. Every year you see him get that little bit older at the Masters. I think more than anything the pressure is on me to keep making the Masters until he reaches the green on the ninth."