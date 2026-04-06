Jackson Koivun Wins Fourth Collegiate Event In Past Six Starts (Yet He's Not In The Masters) - Does ANGC Need To Change Its Amateur Qualifying Routes?

There are some outstanding players in men’s amateur golf at the moment, but no one on current form gets close to one player – Jackson Koivun.

The Auburn junior was already enjoying an incredible rise in the game before the turn of the year.

Highlights included claiming the Ben Hogan Award and the Haskins Award after producing one of the best seasons in collegiate history as a freshman in 2024, with the jewel in the crown being helping the team win the NCAA Division I Championship.

In 2025, he added to his list of achievements, earning his PGA Tour card via the University Accelerated program before helping the US win the Walker Cup and being awarded the Mark H. McCormack Medal as the world’s top-ranked amateur at the end of the year.

Jackson Koivun helped the US win the Walker Cup in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, while his first two years of college golf were remarkable, he has built on that in the opening months of 2026 and has just won his fourth event in his last six starts.

The 20-year-old won February’s Amer Ari Invitational and Gators Invitational, with a third title coming at The Hayt in March. Now, he has added victory at the Mason Rudolph Championship to the list.

Koivun followed rounds of 67 and 68 at Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee, with a bogey-free five-under final round of 66 to finish on 12 under, two better than Ole Miss senior Tom Fischer.

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It is Koivun’s ninth win in his collegiate career, and to add to that success, his performance helped Auburn to its fourth title of the season.

Despite Koivun’s dominance, the World No.1 isn’t among the six amateurs in the Masters field.

His best opportunity was undoubtedly the US Amateur, which awards a Masters spot to the winner and runner-up. However, he lost his round of 32 match against Max Herendeen.

Max Herendeen beat Jackson Koivun at the US Amateur, raking away a route to The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eventually, Mason Howell and Jackson Herrington battled it out in the final, with Howell claiming a dominant win but both guaranteeing their Masters slots.

Koivun didn’t play in The Amateur, while he was ineligible for the US Mid-Amateur, the Asia-Pacific Amateur and the Latin America Amateur, each of which awards a Masters place to the winner.

There were other ways Koivun could have gained a Masters slot, the most obvious route being the winner of the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Individual.

However, Michael LeSasso, who forfeited his Masters spot to turn professional with LIV Golf, took that honor, with Koivun finishing tied for fourth.

Beyond those opportunities, Koivun’s options became increasingly remote, including finishing tied for fourth or better at the 2025 US Open. Instead, he missed the cut.

Jackson Koivun missed the cut at the US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

He’d have also qualified with a PGA Tour win, but while he has had several top-10 finishes on the circuit, he has yet to claim a title.

Another route would have been via his world ranking, but the nearest he got was 178th at the end of 2025, when he needed to be in the top 50 at that stage.

Given Koivun’s limited chances to qualify, and largely in one-off events, it begs the question whether Augusta National Golf Club ought to consider another exemption category for amateurs.

We've seen in recent times that the club is prepared to look at amateur routes to the Major, after creating a category for the NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship winner in 2024.

So, would it be worth introducing another category, perhaps along the lines of giving a slot to the player who stands at the top of the world rankings, not otherwise exempt, by a certain date?

Surely having the world’s best amateur in the field would enhance the tournament and reward that consistency, wouldn’t it?

As it is, Koivun’s Masters debut will have to wait at least another year, despite his increasingly glittering amateur career, but perhaps it’s time the qualifying routes were given another look.

What do you think? Feel free to comment with your thoughts below.