Who Is Jackson Herrington? The Teenager Playing In The 2026 Masters Aiming 'To Win The Tournament'
Jackson Herrington is one of six amateurs in The Masters field. Here's what we know about him
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Jackson Herrington may not yet have the stellar reputation of some of the more celebrated men’s amateurs, such as Jackson Koivun or Miles Russell, but the 19-year-old appears to have a big future in the game.
Herrington was born in Franklin, Tennessee, and it was in his home state where he made waves in junior golf, including winning the TSSAA Championship in 2022 before becoming Tennessee’s number three player for the class of 2023.
In 2024, he claimed his first World Amateur Golf Ranking win at the Tennessee State Championship.
The same year, he won the Tennessee Men’s Player of the Year and Boys’ Junior Player of the Year awards, becoming just the second player in Tennessee Golf Association history to win both in the same year.
Given his success in his home state, it’s perhaps no surprise that he has remained loyal to it for his college career, with Herrington joining the University of Tennessee, where he is currently in his sophomore year.
He entered that stage of his college career fresh from the most high-profile achievement of his career – runner-up at the 2025 US Amateur.
While he was well beaten by Howell in the final, suffering a 7&6 defeat, it set the stage for an appearance at one of the biggest events of all, The Masters, as one of six amateurs in the field.
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So, how does he feel about the prospect of rubbing shoulders with the best in the world? Nervous? Anxious? Not a bit of it.
In fact, Herrington approached one of the game’s genuine superstars, Bryson DeChambeau, to ask him if he’d be willing to play an Augusta National practice round with him.
He explained: “Yeah, on the range on Saturday, he came up to me and said some kind words and said congrats on being here.
“Then I saw him on Sunday, walking out - saw him in the locker room in the morning, said hello, and then saw him walking out of the gym on the way out. Told him I appreciated the kind words and asked him if it would be all right if I joined him for a practice round.”
In the end, they played two.
Herrington, who has also played a practice round with Tommy Fleetwood and revealed he’d chatted to defending champion Rory McIlroy during Masters week, has plenty of confidence in his game, too.
He told the Augusta Chronicle that, in his mind, he’s capable of eclipsing all the stars at the event with a win!
“My goal is to win the tournament,” he said. “That’s my mindset.”
“Every night I would hit putts to win the Masters. I know I can do it. It’s all about confidence and having the right prep.”
Herrington, who is grouped with 2009 champion Angel Cabrera and PGA Tour winner Sami Valimaki in the first two rounds, may not be the most well-known amateur golfer just now.
However, given his achievements and confidence, there’s every chance that could change sooner rather than later.
Jackson Herrington Facts
1. Jackson Herrington was born in Franklin, Tennessee, and raised in Dickson.
2. In 2024, at the age of 18, he became the youngest winner of the Tennessee State Open Championship.
3. The same year, he won the Tennessee Men’s Player of the Year and Boys’ Junior Player of the Year awards, becoming just the second player in Tennessee Golf Association history to win both in the same year.
4. He reached the 2025 US Amateur, but lost to Mason Howell 7&6.
5. To help keep his mind clear and maintain a smooth rhythm, the left-hander says the word “nine” to himself slowly as he begins his swing.
From
Dickson, Tennessee
College
University of Tennessee
Highest WAGR
86th
Major debut
The Masters (2026)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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