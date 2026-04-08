Who Is Jackson Herrington? The Teenager Playing In The 2026 Masters Aiming 'To Win The Tournament'

Jackson Herrington may not yet have the stellar reputation of some of the more celebrated men’s amateurs, such as Jackson Koivun or Miles Russell, but the 19-year-old appears to have a big future in the game.

Herrington was born in Franklin, Tennessee, and it was in his home state where he made waves in junior golf, including winning the TSSAA Championship in 2022 before becoming Tennessee’s number three player for the class of 2023.

In 2024, he claimed his first World Amateur Golf Ranking win at the Tennessee State Championship.

The same year, he won the Tennessee Men’s Player of the Year and Boys’ Junior Player of the Year awards, becoming just the second player in Tennessee Golf Association history to win both in the same year.

Given his success in his home state, it’s perhaps no surprise that he has remained loyal to it for his college career, with Herrington joining the University of Tennessee, where he is currently in his sophomore year.

He entered that stage of his college career fresh from the most high-profile achievement of his career – runner-up at the 2025 US Amateur.

While he was well beaten by Howell in the final, suffering a 7&6 defeat, it set the stage for an appearance at one of the biggest events of all, The Masters, as one of six amateurs in the field.

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Mason Howell beat Jackson Herrington in the US Amateur, but the runner-up still earned a Masters place (Image credit: Getty Images)

So, how does he feel about the prospect of rubbing shoulders with the best in the world? Nervous? Anxious? Not a bit of it.

In fact, Herrington approached one of the game’s genuine superstars, Bryson DeChambeau, to ask him if he’d be willing to play an Augusta National practice round with him.

He explained: “Yeah, on the range on Saturday, he came up to me and said some kind words and said congrats on being here.

“Then I saw him on Sunday, walking out - saw him in the locker room in the morning, said hello, and then saw him walking out of the gym on the way out. Told him I appreciated the kind words and asked him if it would be all right if I joined him for a practice round.”

In the end, they played two.

Herrington, who has also played a practice round with Tommy Fleetwood and revealed he’d chatted to defending champion Rory McIlroy during Masters week, has plenty of confidence in his game, too.

He told the Augusta Chronicle that, in his mind, he’s capable of eclipsing all the stars at the event with a win!

Jackson Herrington played a Masters practice round with Tommy Fleetwood (Image credit: Getty Images)

“My goal is to win the tournament,” he said. “That’s my mindset.”

“Every night I would hit putts to win the Masters. I know I can do it. It’s all about confidence and having the right prep.”

Herrington, who is grouped with 2009 champion Angel Cabrera and PGA Tour winner Sami Valimaki in the first two rounds, may not be the most well-known amateur golfer just now.

However, given his achievements and confidence, there’s every chance that could change sooner rather than later.

Jackson Herrington Facts

1. Jackson Herrington was born in Franklin, Tennessee, and raised in Dickson.

2. In 2024, at the age of 18, he became the youngest winner of the Tennessee State Open Championship.

3. The same year, he won the Tennessee Men’s Player of the Year and Boys’ Junior Player of the Year awards, becoming just the second player in Tennessee Golf Association history to win both in the same year.

4. He reached the 2025 US Amateur, but lost to Mason Howell 7&6.

5. To help keep his mind clear and maintain a smooth rhythm, the left-hander says the word “nine” to himself slowly as he begins his swing.