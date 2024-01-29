Dom Boulet Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The LIV Golf Commentator
Get to know LIV Golf's on-course reporter with these 16 facts about his playing and broadcasting career
Dominique Boulet might not have won on the Asian Tour, but after moving into television broadcasting in the mid 2000s, the colorful character became known throughout Asia as “The Voice of Asian Golf”.
Here, we take a look at the former professional’s career and route into the commentating.
1. He started playing golf with his dad at the age of nine, when a neighbor invited him to play.
2. Boulet joined Old Fold Manor Golf Club, 30 minutes north of central London, in the mid 1970s.
3. He started to play more seriously in his mid teens, at which point the idea of playing professionally became his target.
4. After finishing his A-levels in England, his dad suggested that he return to Hong Kong to play more competitive golf, so he did – and he came second at the Hong Kong PGA Championship playing as an amateur.
5. Boulet was selected to play for Hong Kong in the 1988 Eisenhower Trophy.
6. He gained a golf scholarship in the United States with Northwestern.
7. He played most of his golf on the Asian Tour, although he did not manage to record a victory.
8. His biggest payday on what used to the European Tour (now DP World Tour) was €3,640 when he came 52nd at the Dubai Desert Classic in 1996.
9. He won the Hong Kong PGA Championship in 1995 and 2004.
10. Boulet is the current chairman of the Hong Kong Professional Golfers Association.
11. He gave up playing in 2002.
12. His broadcasting career started by chance when he was asked to fill in for someone he knew at the 2005 BMW Asian Open.
13. He would become known throughout Asia as “The Voice of Asian Golf”.
14. He remains passionate about the game and still enjoys social golf, and will sometimes tell you that he plays better now than when he used to practice more.
15. Boulet founded his own company called Impact Golf after he stopped playing in 2002.
16. During his playing days, he admits to spending more than a few late nights out with players and caddies.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
