What Shoes Is Tiger Woods Wearing?

A player who has never taken any part of his golf game lightly, it should come as no surprise that Tiger Woods puts great attention on his golf shoes. A wearer of Nike for many, many years, his shoe situation appears to have recently changed however...

At the 2022 Masters Tiger Woods caused quite the stir in the golf gear community as he was spotted wearing a pair of FootJoy's Premiere Series Packard shoes - a huge shock considering Woods has been a Nike athlete for over 25 years. He wore a black pair on Sunday and was seen wearing a white pair on Monday and Tuesday.

Tiger had been wearing the Nike Air Zoom Tiger Woods golf shoes for many years but the FootJoy change was a shock to many. Although it is unclear as to why Tiger was wearing the FootJoy shoes, it is possibly down to the leg, foot and ankle injuries he sustained in the serious car crash back in February 2021.

This ultimately led to a statement from Nike (opens in new tab); “Like golf fans around the world, we are delighted to see Tiger back on the course. He is an incredible athlete, and it is phenomenal to see him returning to the game at this level. His story continues to transcend sport and inspire us all. As he continues his return, we will work with him to meet his new needs.”

Although we don't know why Tiger chose the Packard shoes, we do know the performance on offer from the shoe is top quality. In our review it provided a firmer feel but it is still soft enough to cushion your feet as you walk thanks to the Ortholite EcoPlush FitBed. The cleats and VersaTrax+ pattern gives impressive grip and stability as well. Finally we should mention the styling. A shoe named after FootJoy’s founder Frederick Packard, the shoe has a stunningly traditional aesthetic with pebble grain leather and calfskin croc print accent in the saddle area. There are several colors to choose from as well with different accents and styles but the all black and all white models are Tiger's go-to choices.