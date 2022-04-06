Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

What Irons Does Jordan Spieth Use?

Jordan Spieth (opens in new tab) has been a Titleist staff player for a while now and currently uses a full set of clubs from the brand, including Titleist irons. What exact model does he uses? Let's take a look.

What Irons Does Jordan Spieth Use?

Jordan Spieth (opens in new tab) currently uses a set of the 2021 Titleist T100 irons (opens in new tab) and his setup goes from four-iron down to nine-iron. He put the irons in the bag at the Open Championship speaking to GolfWRX back in 2021, Spieth said of the irons; “First thing you noticed is how they look, kind of the backside of the iron. You could see the color just kind of more matted out, and then a really clean back to it. Just very simple – stays looking almost like a blade with the forgiveness of a cavity-back. I don’t understand why you’d play any other iron, to be honest. I joke around, ‘I’m not good enough to play the blades,’ but in reality, I think we’re just being smarter. I think we’re just like, ‘Oh, we can actually hit every shot that a blade can hit.’ But that chance that we mishit them – which we’re going to mishit a few shots in a round, even in a great round, the idea that it does carry that bunker and you make birdie on a hole where someone has to get up-and-down for par – I mean, it could be the difference in a tournament.”

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

In our testing the irons performed outstandingly well. The T100's are irons that look and feel like a blade but play like a cavity back - a dream combination for the low handicapper that likes to shape the ball and attack pins but is also prone to the occasional mishit.

The profile is intimidating at first, but it also narrows your focus on the strike - connect with the ball out of the middle and feeling is sensational. The denser tungsten weights provides a solid, crisp ‘thud’ at impact. Over a wider spectrum of shots, the off-centre forgiveness becomes more apparent, manifesting itself with consistent spin numbers and carry distances.

Read our full 2021 Titleist T100 Iron review (opens in new tab)

Video: Things You Didn't Know About Jordan Spieth