What Golf Shoes Is Camilo Villegas Wearing At The Masters?

When it comes to the most stylish players on the PGA Tour circuit, you'll have to go to some length to find a better-dressed player than Camilo Villegas, with the Colombian donning J.Lindeberg apparel and eye-catching Nike golf shoes.

Nike are known for producing some of the best golf shoes on the market, with one of their most recognized models being the Nike Air Jordan Low 1 G golf shoes, a style which Villegas wears in professional tournaments, including the 2024 Masters when he was paired alongside Rory McIlroy in the third round.

<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100624740-13773186?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/air-jordan-1-low-g-golf-shoes-ZR2b5R" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" target="_blank">Nike Air Jordan Low 1 G Golf Shoe | Available at Nike

Now $150 A stand-out casual spikeless golf shoe that any sneaker fan should have in their locker. The grip and comfort surprised us out of the box and, while it won't win any competitions for support, this is an ideal golf shoe for a casual round. Currently, you can buy a similar model to the colorway Villegas is wearing, with a number of colors also available. Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/shoes/nike-air-jordan-low-1-g-golf-shoe-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" target="_blank">Nike Air Jordan Low 1 G Golf Shoe Review

Worn by multiple players on the PGA Tour circuit, this footwear is one of the finest examples of sneaker culture transitioning into golf shoes that we have seen. Over the past decade, Nike have excelled at this, with the Nike Air Max 90 G being an example.

In our testing, our user claimed: "Above the outsole, this is a stitch-for-stitch reconstruction of the standard Air Jordan 1 shoe, meaning it benefits from full leather materials and an encapsulated air unit in the heel of the shoe for added comfort. As soon as I put these on out of the box, the fit was true to size and required no time to break in at all."

Available in multiple different colorways, there is even a special edition of the Air Jordan 1's released to the market, with the main standouts in our testing being the looks, excellent comfort, particularly in the heel, and the on/off course wearability.

Villegas was seen wearing the Air Jordan 1 at his last PGA Tour victory at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100624740-13773186?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/air-jordan-1-low-g-nrg-golf-shoes-vLQwB5/FZ4159-100" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" target="_blank">Nike Air Jordan Low 1 G Golf Shoe | Available at Nike

Now $160 Released ahead of the Masters, the Air Jordan Low 1 G features a double Swoosh design and metallic finish. This model has been spotted at Augusta National and features all the technology of the standard Low 1 G.

Back in November 2023, Villegas produced, arguably, the feel-good story of the year, as he claimed his first PGA Tour victory in 3,374 days and the first since sadly losing his 22-month-old daughter, Mia, who unfortunately passed away after battling tumours on her brain and spine.

Paired with McIlroy for the third round of the Masters, Villegas carded rounds of 74 and 75 to make the weekend at Augusta National. The appearance at The Masters was his first Major tournament since the 2015 PGA Championship.