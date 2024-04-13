What Golf Shoes Is Camilo Villegas Wearing At The Masters?

The multiple-time PGA Tour winner was seen wearing a pair of eye-catching Nike Air Jordan shoes whilst paired with Rory McIlroy during the third round at Augusta National

Camilo Villegas strikes a wedge shot at Augusta National
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

When it comes to the most stylish players on the PGA Tour circuit, you'll have to go to some length to find a better-dressed player than Camilo Villegas, with the Colombian donning J.Lindeberg apparel and eye-catching Nike golf shoes.

Nike are known for producing some of the best golf shoes on the market, with one of their most recognized models being the Nike Air Jordan Low 1 G golf shoes, a style which Villegas wears in professional tournaments, including the 2024 Masters when he was paired alongside Rory McIlroy in the third round.

Nike Air Jordan Low 1 G Golf Shoe | Available at Nike Now $150

<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100624740-13773186?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/air-jordan-1-low-g-golf-shoes-ZR2b5R" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" target="_blank">Nike Air Jordan Low 1 G Golf Shoe | Available at Nike
Now $150

A stand-out casual spikeless golf shoe that any sneaker fan should have in their locker. The grip and comfort surprised us out of the box and, while it won't win any competitions for support, this is an ideal golf shoe for a casual round. Currently, you can buy a similar model to the colorway Villegas is wearing, with a number of colors also available.

Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/shoes/nike-air-jordan-low-1-g-golf-shoe-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" target="_blank">Nike Air Jordan Low 1 G Golf Shoe Review

View Deal

Worn by multiple players on the PGA Tour circuit, this footwear is one of the finest examples of sneaker culture transitioning into golf shoes that we have seen. Over the past decade, Nike have excelled at this, with the Nike Air Max 90 G being an example.

In our testing, our user claimed: "Above the outsole, this is a stitch-for-stitch reconstruction of the standard Air Jordan 1 shoe, meaning it benefits from full leather materials and an encapsulated air unit in the heel of the shoe for added comfort. As soon as I put these on out of the box, the fit was true to size and required no time to break in at all."

Available in multiple different colorways, there is even a special edition of the Air Jordan 1's released to the market, with the main standouts in our testing being the  looks, excellent comfort, particularly in the heel, and the on/off course wearability.

Camilo Villegas fist pumps after holing the winning putt at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Villegas was seen wearing the Air Jordan 1 at his last PGA Tour victory at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Nike Air Jordan Low 1 G Golf Shoe | Available at Nike Now $160

<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100624740-13773186?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/air-jordan-1-low-g-nrg-golf-shoes-vLQwB5/FZ4159-100" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" target="_blank">Nike Air Jordan Low 1 G Golf Shoe | Available at Nike
Now $160

Released ahead of the Masters, the Air Jordan Low 1 G features a double Swoosh design and metallic finish. This model has been spotted at Augusta National and features all the technology of the standard Low 1 G.

View Deal

Back in November 2023, Villegas produced, arguably, the feel-good story of the year, as he claimed his first PGA Tour victory in 3,374 days and the first since sadly losing his 22-month-old daughter, Mia, who unfortunately passed away after battling tumours on her brain and spine.

Paired with McIlroy for the third round of the Masters, Villegas carded rounds of 74 and 75 to make the weekend at Augusta National. The appearance at The Masters was his first Major tournament since the 2015 PGA Championship. 

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.


Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.


Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸