What Golf Shoes Is Camilo Villegas Wearing At The Masters?
The multiple-time PGA Tour winner was seen wearing a pair of eye-catching Nike Air Jordan shoes whilst paired with Rory McIlroy during the third round at Augusta National
When it comes to the most stylish players on the PGA Tour circuit, you'll have to go to some length to find a better-dressed player than Camilo Villegas, with the Colombian donning J.Lindeberg apparel and eye-catching Nike golf shoes.
Nike are known for producing some of the best golf shoes on the market, with one of their most recognized models being the Nike Air Jordan Low 1 G golf shoes, a style which Villegas wears in professional tournaments, including the 2024 Masters when he was paired alongside Rory McIlroy in the third round.
<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100624740-13773186?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/air-jordan-1-low-g-golf-shoes-ZR2b5R" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" target="_blank">Nike Air Jordan Low 1 G Golf Shoe | Available at Nike
Now $150
A stand-out casual spikeless golf shoe that any sneaker fan should have in their locker. The grip and comfort surprised us out of the box and, while it won't win any competitions for support, this is an ideal golf shoe for a casual round. Currently, you can buy a similar model to the colorway Villegas is wearing, with a number of colors also available.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/shoes/nike-air-jordan-low-1-g-golf-shoe-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" target="_blank">Nike Air Jordan Low 1 G Golf Shoe Review
Worn by multiple players on the PGA Tour circuit, this footwear is one of the finest examples of sneaker culture transitioning into golf shoes that we have seen. Over the past decade, Nike have excelled at this, with the Nike Air Max 90 G being an example.
In our testing, our user claimed: "Above the outsole, this is a stitch-for-stitch reconstruction of the standard Air Jordan 1 shoe, meaning it benefits from full leather materials and an encapsulated air unit in the heel of the shoe for added comfort. As soon as I put these on out of the box, the fit was true to size and required no time to break in at all."
Available in multiple different colorways, there is even a special edition of the Air Jordan 1's released to the market, with the main standouts in our testing being the looks, excellent comfort, particularly in the heel, and the on/off course wearability.
<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100624740-13773186?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.nike.com/t/air-jordan-1-low-g-nrg-golf-shoes-vLQwB5/FZ4159-100" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" target="_blank">Nike Air Jordan Low 1 G Golf Shoe | Available at Nike
Now $160
Released ahead of the Masters, the Air Jordan Low 1 G features a double Swoosh design and metallic finish. This model has been spotted at Augusta National and features all the technology of the standard Low 1 G.
Back in November 2023, Villegas produced, arguably, the feel-good story of the year, as he claimed his first PGA Tour victory in 3,374 days and the first since sadly losing his 22-month-old daughter, Mia, who unfortunately passed away after battling tumours on her brain and spine.
Paired with McIlroy for the third round of the Masters, Villegas carded rounds of 74 and 75 to make the weekend at Augusta National. The appearance at The Masters was his first Major tournament since the 2015 PGA Championship.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Paul McGinley Proposes Major Exemptions For Winner Of Historic National Open
The Irishman believes the winner of the Australian Open should be given entry to all four men's Majors
By Ben Fleming Published
-
I Asked AI Who Would Win The Masters... Its Pick Missed The Cut, But I Gave It One More Chance!
It's widely accepted that using AI is an efficient way to complete many everyday tasks, but it turns out picking Major winners isn't one of them...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Who Has Won The Most Money At The Masters?
Jack Nicklaus has won the most Green Jackets in history and Tiger Woods is the most successful champion in the modern era - but the answer is neither of those two...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Who Has Made The Most Consecutive Cuts At The Masters?
Tiger Woods is chasing a record-breaking 25th consecutive cut at the 2024 Masters
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Who Gives The Green Jacket If There's A Back-To-Back Winner Of The Masters?
Traditionally, the previous winner of The Masters hands the new champion the Green Jacket - here's what happens when there's a back-to-back winner
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is The Oldest Player To Make The Cut At The Masters?
A Masters champion from the 1990s recently broke the record despite a late interruption at the sharp end of his second round...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Who Is Augusta National’s Superintendent?
The superintendent of Augusta National has one of the biggest jobs in the golf course industry
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Do Masters Winners Get Membership At Augusta?
There are several excellent perks of winning The Masters, but is Augusta National membership among them?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Masters Leaderboard 2024: Latest Scores From Augusta National
Who will win the Green Jacket this year?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Which Caddies Have Won The Most Masters?
We take a look at some legendary caddies at The Masters, who have been on the bag for multiple historic Green Jacket wins
By Elliott Heath Published