Social Media Reacts To Camilo Villegas' Emotional PGA Tour Victory

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Camilo Villegas secured his first PGA Tour title in nine years and, in the process, created one of the feel good stories of the year.

From 2008 to 2014, the Colombian was one of the best players in the world, with four PGA Tour titles, including two FedEx Cup playoff event wins, putting him inside the world's top-10. However, a drop in form followed, with Villegas falling to No. 752 in the world at the start of November 2023.

Along with the drop in form and, just three years prior, during July 2020, Villegas sadly lost his 22-month-old daughter, Mia, who unfortunately passed away after battling tumours on her brain and spine.

Villegas is a fighter though and, coming agonisingly close at last week's World Wide Technology Championship, an event which Erik van Rooyen emotionally won, the Colombian returned to an excellent run of form, which was backed up by a hugely popular victory at the Bermuda Championship.

It was an emotional win for Villegas, who not only claimed his first victory in 3,374 days, but also guaranteed full playing rights on the PGA Tour for next season. Obviously, social media had nothing but praise for the 41-year-old and below we have taken a look through the many hundreds and thousands of reactions to the two-shot win.

