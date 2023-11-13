Social Media Reacts To Camilo Villegas' Emotional PGA Tour Victory

Villegas' Butterfield Bermuda Championship victory is one of the feel good golf stories of 2023, with social media reacting to the Colombian's first PGA Tour win in nine years

Camilo Villegas looks at his phone whilst holding the Bermuda Championship trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Camilo Villegas secured his first PGA Tour title in nine years and, in the process, created one of the feel good stories of the year.

From 2008 to 2014, the Colombian was one of the best players in the world, with four PGA Tour titles, including two FedEx Cup playoff event wins, putting him inside the world's top-10. However, a drop in form followed, with Villegas falling to No. 752 in the world at the start of November 2023.

Along with the drop in form and, just three years prior, during July 2020, Villegas sadly lost his 22-month-old daughter, Mia, who unfortunately passed away after battling tumours on her brain and spine.

Villegas is a fighter though and, coming agonisingly close at last week's World Wide Technology Championship, an event which Erik van Rooyen emotionally won, the Colombian returned to an excellent run of form, which was backed up by a hugely popular victory at the Bermuda Championship.

It was an emotional win for Villegas, who not only claimed his first victory in 3,374 days, but also guaranteed full playing rights on the PGA Tour for next season. Obviously, social media had nothing but praise for the 41-year-old and below we have taken a look through the many hundreds and thousands of reactions to the two-shot win.

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.


Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.


Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest