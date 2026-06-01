How Much Has Joaquin Niemann Earned From LIV Golf?

Since signing for LIV Golf in 2022, Joaquin Niemann has continued to show what a fantastic player he is via eight wins and a whole heap of top-10s.

It took time for the former World No.1 amateur to locate LIV's winner's circle, however, with the 2024 season freshly underway before Niemann hoisted a trophy in Mayakoba.

But once he did, the man from Santiago, Chile found success far easier to come by thereafter. Niemann won LIV Golf Jeddah around a month later to double his victory tally in 2024.

Although he controversially missed out on the 2025 individual title to Jon Rahm despite winning five times last year alone, Niemann has cemented himself as one of the circuit's biggest stars by featuring on the front page of the leaderboard time after time.

In doing so, the Chilean has earned himself a simply staggering amount of money along the way and he currently sits as the second-highest earner in the league's short history behind Rahm.

Jon Rahm is the highest earner in LIV Golf history (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spaniard has already picked up more than $80 million in prize money since arriving in December 2023, with Niemann trailing behind by roughly $10 million.

His 2025 season was the most lucrative with over $30 million while 2024 saw the Chilean collect more than $24 million despite only winning two events. In both cases, finishing runner-up in the season-long rankings earned him an extra $8 million.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Niemann's grand total of $69,915,088 has been earned through individual events, the season-ending Team Championship tournament and bonus payouts at the end of each campaign based on his final position in the rankings.

What it doesn't include, however, is the reported nine-figure signing bonus Niemann attracted when switching the PGA Tour for LIV Golf in the second half of 2022.

He was the highest-ranked player in the world under the age of 25 at the time of his move to the breakaway circuit and, according to The Telegraph, Niemann received a signing-on fee of around $100 million.

Nevertheless, Niemann has earned a colossal amount of money on course since the move - a figure which, remarkably, may well be even higher than the near-$70 million he's collected ahead of LIV Golf Andalucia in 2026.

The reason for that is players reportedly split a four-way share of the money their teams earned during the inaugural campaign in 2022.

That is said to have changed from 2023, though, with more focus on reinvesting team prize money into the franchises as LIV seeks to make each of its golf clubs independently profitable.

In addition, LIV introduced a new bonus pot for each of its events from the start of 2026, with $2.3 million split between one player from the leading three teams.

Exactly who the money was wired to was at the captain's discretion, so Torque skipper Niemann may have topped up his own bank account once again at some point.

JOAQUIN NIEMANN LIV CAREER EARNINGS

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Money Earned 2022 $4,424,285 2023 $4,021,666 2024 $24,544,167 2025 $30,222,762 2026 $6,702,208 TOTAL $69,915,088