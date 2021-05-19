The GM Tipster has some special bets for you ahead of the first round of the 103rd PGA Championship...

PGA Championship Special Bets 2021 – Three-Balls, Top-10s And Best European

Three-ball punters usually focus on the marquee first-round games but those are often best left alone and filed under “too difficult”.

Even so, the lure of supporting Rory McIlroy in the opening round of the PGA Championship at 13/10 is just about worth the risk.

He goes out against fellow ex-PGA champions Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka, a match-up which will surely draw a sizeable percentage of the restricted-to-10,000 spectators.

The Northern Irishman’s most recent form, a hard-fought victory at Quail Hollow, compares favourably with that of his playing partners.

Rory also loves the Ocean course, the site of his most emphatic Major triumph nine years ago, whereas it is Thomas’s first visit and Koepka’s missed cut last week suggests he is still short of peak after an interrupted preparation.

The 8/5 about Charl Schwartzel in his game with Martin Kaymer and Keegan Bradley is also of interest following his third place at the weekend.

His companions are past PGA champions so it’s no walk-over but Kaymer flopped at The Belfry, not for the first time. It looks a two-horse race.

Bradley was top American the first time the PGA was played at Kiawah and had one hand on the Valspar trophy a couple of weeks ago but faded alarmingly.

He will be tough but the South African, himself a Major champion, has got his mojo back after a torrid couple of years, his last three outings firmly suggesting there’s more to come.

The other star match involving Bryson DeChambeau, reigning champ Collin Morikawa and Masters hero Hideki Matsuyama is too tricky, one to watch rather than bet on.

I would rather back Marc Leishman at 6/4 to beat Paul Casey and young Garrick Higgo.

The big Aussie is trending upwards after a poor start to the year whereas Casey has dipped from his cracking early-year form and Higgo, fabulous in the Canaries, will find this another level entirely.

In other markets, there is money to be made from serial loser Tony Finau by backing him at 7/2 for a Top-Ten finish. Top tens are something he’s an expert at. It’s the W he can’t handle.

On Top Continental European, try a bit each-way on classy Dundee-based Frenchman Victor Perez at 20/1.

He is not the most consistent but when he’s good, he’s very good and there are question marks against the three market leaders.

New dad Jon Rahm has struggled on his two latest outings, Viktor Hovland’s short game is his weak link and tip-top scrambling will be required, and Sergio Garcia’s PGA record is abysmal.

Not only has Sergio missed the last five PGA cuts, he also failed to make the weekend at Kiawah the first time, when Rory won in 2012.

