The year's second Major is here! Who will win the Wanamaker Trophy?

PGA Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021

PGA Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021 – advised bets

Rory McIlroy 2pts each way at 11/1 with Bet365

Rory has to be the man to beat this week after his superb Quail Hollow win, as he seeks to win back-to-back Kiawah Island PGA Championships. BET NOW

Jordan Spieth 2pts each way at 16/1 with Bet365

Spieth is in good enough form to become a Career Grand Slam winner on Sunday evening. BET NOW

Daniel Berger 1pt each way at 30/1 with Bet365

The American has the game to win a Major, especially after two big wins on the PGA Tour over the last 12 months. BET NOW

Robert MacIntyre 0.5pts each way at 125/1 with Bet365

The Scot had a superb T12 at Augusta and played some great stuff last week at the British Masters. BET NOW

Welcome to the most minor of the Majors – the 103rd edition of the PGA Championship being played this week on the fearsome Ocean course at Kiawah Island, not far from Charleston, South Carolina.

After last week’s unpredictable results featuring two first-time winners, Richard Bland at 150-1 on his 478th European Tour start and Kyoung-hoon Lee at 200-1 in his 80th on the American circuit, the only people dancing the Charleston are the bookmakers.

Two handsome each-way pick-ups on 33-1 Sam Burns and 66-1 Charl Schwartzel, second and third to Lee in Texas, softened the blow a little and the emotional fairytale victory of 48-year-old Bland was worth the pain of backing losers at The Belfry.

For Korean Lee it also meant a place among the 156 lining up at the PGA on the course famed for staging the 1991 Ryder Cup.

That cliffhanger, labelled “the War on the Shore”, was where Bernhard Langer missed that never-to-be-forgotten six-foot putt that would have tied up the match at 14-14, meaning that Europe, as holders, would retain the trophy.

Twenty one years later Rory McIlroy became Europe’s avenger by taming Kiawah with a record-breaking eight-shot demolition of a PGA field most of whom found the Pete and Alice Dye-designed monster too tough to handle.

The 2012 version of Rory, a curly-topped young pup far removed from the toned athlete he has worked himself up to today, was capturing the second of his quartet of Majors and as the last one was seven years ago, punters are wondering when (or even if) the fifth will come.

Well, how about this weekend? The scenario looks too good to be true: he has just silenced critics by winning at Quail Hollow to end 553 long days without a victory of any sort and he returns to a brute of a layout which he has already mastered once in breathtaking fashion.

While other big European names crashed out spectacularly in 2012 – Paul Casey 20 over for his short two-round stay, Martin Kaymer 14 over, Lee Westwood 8 over, Sergio Garcia 7 over – the lad from Holywood took the place apart in a breezy week when only 20 finished under par.

He was 13-under, a planet apart, on a leaderboard full of European names.

In a serious wind, particularly in the second round, McIlroy, then 23, went bogey-free for the first 22 holes and the last 23, announcing early on that he “felt pretty comfortable with the course”.

Now, armed with a reassuring last-day performance under the gun that landed a Quail Hollow hat-trick, he has to be the man to beat.

Rory McIlroy 2pts each way at 11/1 with Bet365

Rory has to be the man to beat this week after his superb Quail Hollow win, as he seeks to win back-to-back Kiawah Island PGA Championships. BET NOW

It helps that there are question marks about his principal market rivals: world No. 1 Dustin Johnson missed his intended warm-up in Texas, citing a knee injury, and has not posted a top-ten since February, Justin Thomas blows hot and cold and Bryson DeChambeau’s latest outings, 55th at the Nelson, 46th at Augusta and a never-in-the-hunt ninth at Quail Hollow, show a marked falling-off from previous high-flying efforts.

And Jon Rahm’s two most recent efforts, a 34th and a missed cut, are out of character for one of the most consistent top-ten golfers in the world. Becoming a first-time dad has maybe altered his prerogatives.

Only Jordan Spieth escapes censure and the reinvigorated Texan is many people’s idea of the winner.

Like Rory, he is box-office, much loved by the fans, 10,000 of whom will be allowed at Kiawah, most likely to go home covered in mosquito bites.

COVID restrictions have been partially removed and that pair will hear the love they have been badly missing this year.

McIlroy acknowledged the positive effect on his game of the crowd presence at Wells Fargo.

On his part, Spieth’s absence since his Masters third was due to being diagnosed COVID positive and might have been why his performance tapered off last week.

It was still another top-ten but he looked booked for something a lot better after a fast start.

That makes six top-tens from his last eight starts with his Texas Open victory the feature.

There’s the additional pressure of trying to complete the Grand Slam, a feat achieved by only five all-time-greats Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tiger Woods. What wouldn’t Spieth give to join that elite!

Sir Nick Faldo’s description of what is required to win at Kiawah fits Spieth like a glove.

Jordan Spieth 2pts each way at 16/1 with Bet365

Spieth is in good enough form to become a Career Grand Slam winner on Sunday evening. BET NOW

“It’s a course that gives you a bit of room but requires great iron play and a magnificent touch around the greens” said the six-time Majors hero but never at the PGA.

Spieth, who had never played the course until this week, will find a links-style layout until you get to the raised greens where those linksy run-up shots won’t work, blind tee shots and ten ocean-front holes.

Faldo’s words equally apply to master scrambler Patrick Reed who is not the straightest driver either but an absolute short-game wizard also in prime form with four top-tens from his last seven outings.

The win at Torrey Pines was the highlight and Captain America’s last-time-out sixth to McIlroy at Quail Hollow was the perfect warm-up – unlike Brooks Koepka’s missed cut at Craig Ranch.

As a man who ups his game for the Majors and won back-to-back PGAs in 2018-19, Koepka has to be considered but he came back from injury too soon at the Masters and still does not look 100 per cent.

However, the last time the PGA was played in May, he was the winner. Make of that what you will, but he is too risky for my money.

I like Reed’s chances and his price, 35-1, very much and at similar odds Daniel Berger should give you a big run for your money.

Daniel Berger 1pt each way at 30/1 with Bet365

The American has the game to win a Major, especially after two big wins on the PGA Tour over the last 12 months. BET NOW

The winner at Pebble Beach and in a playoff over Collin Morikawa at Colonial last year, he was a fast-finishing joint third in Texas on Sunday and his best Major finishes have come in this one, 12th and 13th in two of the last three renewals.

Morikawa, of course, is the defending champion, having shown a brilliant temperament and great shot-making to conquer Harding Park at the same age, 23, as Rory was for the 2012 edition.

The Californian should put up a bold defence and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, twice a top-five finisher in this Major, won’t be far away.

As for outsiders, Schwartzel is trending the right way after a couple of years in a dark place with his game not helped by injury.

The South African knows how to win a Major, having birdied the last four holes for a 2011 Masters smash-and-grab.

He is still a bit of value even though the 140-1 before Sunday’s share of third place, easily his best performance of the year, has predictably disappeared.

At even bigger prices, it’s not impossible for Robert MacIntyre at 125-1, Francesco Molinari at 200-1 and Jazz Janewattananond at 400-1 to contend.

MacIntyre wasted a big chance at The Belfry but still added a top-ten to his impressive 12th at Augusta, a performance that told the young Scot he belonged at the top table.

Robert MacIntyre 0.5pts each way at 125/1 with Bet365

The Scot had a superb T12 at Augusta and played some great stuff last week at the British Masters. BET NOW

Molinari, runner-up in the 2017 PGA, took a break from golf to buy a house and bring his family over to live in California but the skill is still there as evidenced by three top-tens since resuming.

Jazz’s best Major finish came with 14th at the 2017 PGA. This six-time Asian Tour winner was pipped in a playoff in Kenya a few weeks back and played well for 11th at The Belfry at the weekend.

This Major is run by the PGA of America, the club professionals arm of the game. The top 20 of its 29,000 members are always invited to take on the big guns at the PGA.

The course set-up and length will be tailored so those 20 don’t embarrass themselves, at least until the weekend when most of them will go home.

At 7676 yards it is plenty hard enough although no wind extremes or heavy rain are forecast. It will be hot, up to 29C, and humid.

Check out how the GM Tipster is getting on this year on our Golf Betting Tips homepage.

PGA Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021 – advised bets

Rory McIlroy 2pts each way at 11/1 with Bet365

Rory has to be the man to beat this week after his superb Quail Hollow win, as he seeks to win back-to-back Kiawah Island PGA Championships. BET NOW

Jordan Spieth 2pts each way at 16/1 with Bet365

Spieth is in good enough form to become a Career Grand Slam winner on Sunday evening. BET NOW

Daniel Berger 1pt each way at 30/1 with Bet365

The American has the game to win a Major, especially after two big wins on the PGA Tour over the last 12 months. BET NOW