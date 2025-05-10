The second Major of the year, the PGA Championship, comes from North Carolina venue Quail Hollow as a field of 156 competes for the Wanamaker Trophy, one of whom is the defending champion Xander Schauffele.

It’s arguably the strongest field in the game for the big event, and, as ever, there is plenty of anticipation for a top quality four days of action.

It’s not just the 72 holes of strokeplay between Thursday and Sunday that are of interest - there are also practice rounds scheduled between Monday and Wednesday as the all-professional line-up work on the finer details ahead of the first round. But what does the weather have in store for PGA Championship week? Here is what’s in the forecast.

Xander Schauffele is the defending champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

Weather Forecast For The PGA Championship Throughout The Week

The early forecast suggests that it is on those practice round days where the worst of the weather will be, with heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday and showers developing later on Wednesday. Tuesday is also expected to have thunderstorms.

The good news is that, for the tournament itself, far more settled conditions are expected, with the main risk being the potential for thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile, the warmest day is expected to be Friday, with temperatures set to reach 90°F (32°C).

PGA Championship 2025: Full Forecast

Monday: Rain with potential for flooding; Low: 63F; High: 67F; Winds: ESE 10-15 mph; Chance of rain 90%. Showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Rain with potential for flooding; Low: 63F; High: 67F; Winds: ESE 10-15 mph; Chance of rain 90%. Showers and thunderstorms overnight. Tuesday: Thunderstorms likely in the morning with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon; Low: 61F; High: 75F; Winds: S 5-10 mph; Chance of rain 60%. Scattered thunderstorms overnight.

Thunderstorms likely in the morning with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon; Low: 61F; High: 75F; Winds: S 5-10 mph; Chance of rain 60%. Scattered thunderstorms overnight. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, a few showers later in the day; Low: 64F; High: 80F; Winds: WSW 5-10 mph; Chance of rain 30%. Partly cloudy skies overnight.

Mostly cloudy in the morning, a few showers later in the day; Low: 64F; High: 80F; Winds: WSW 5-10 mph; Chance of rain 30%. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Thursday: The odd shower in the morning. Partly sunny and humid.; Low: 67F; High: 87F; Winds: WSW 8 mph

The odd shower in the morning. Partly sunny and humid.; Low: 67F; High: 87F; Winds: WSW 8 mph Friday: Considerable cloudiness. Humid; Low: 66F; High: 90F; Winds: WSW 9 mph

Considerable cloudiness. Humid; Low: 66F; High: 90F; Winds: WSW 9 mph Saturday: Mainly cloudy, less humid. Afternoon thunderstorms; Low: 63F; High: 82F; Winds: SW 8 mph

Mainly cloudy, less humid. Afternoon thunderstorms; Low: 63F; High: 82F; Winds: SW 8 mph Sunday: Partly cloudy; Low: 65F; High: 83F; Winds: SW 8 mph

Quail Hollow Sunrise And Sunset Times

6.23am-8.15pm