PGA Championship Weather Forecast 2025: A Look At What's In Store For The Week At Quail Hollow
The second Major of the year takes place at Quail Hollow in North Carolina, but how is the weather forecast shaping up?
The second Major of the year, the PGA Championship, comes from North Carolina venue Quail Hollow as a field of 156 competes for the Wanamaker Trophy, one of whom is the defending champion Xander Schauffele.
It’s arguably the strongest field in the game for the big event, and, as ever, there is plenty of anticipation for a top quality four days of action.
It’s not just the 72 holes of strokeplay between Thursday and Sunday that are of interest - there are also practice rounds scheduled between Monday and Wednesday as the all-professional line-up work on the finer details ahead of the first round. But what does the weather have in store for PGA Championship week? Here is what’s in the forecast.
Weather Forecast For The PGA Championship Throughout The Week
The early forecast suggests that it is on those practice round days where the worst of the weather will be, with heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday and showers developing later on Wednesday. Tuesday is also expected to have thunderstorms.
The good news is that, for the tournament itself, far more settled conditions are expected, with the main risk being the potential for thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile, the warmest day is expected to be Friday, with temperatures set to reach 90°F (32°C).
PGA Championship 2025: Full Forecast
- Monday: Rain with potential for flooding; Low: 63F; High: 67F; Winds: ESE 10-15 mph; Chance of rain 90%. Showers and thunderstorms overnight.
- Tuesday: Thunderstorms likely in the morning with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon; Low: 61F; High: 75F; Winds: S 5-10 mph; Chance of rain 60%. Scattered thunderstorms overnight.
- Wednesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, a few showers later in the day; Low: 64F; High: 80F; Winds: WSW 5-10 mph; Chance of rain 30%. Partly cloudy skies overnight.
- Thursday: The odd shower in the morning. Partly sunny and humid.; Low: 67F; High: 87F; Winds: WSW 8 mph
- Friday: Considerable cloudiness. Humid; Low: 66F; High: 90F; Winds: WSW 9 mph
- Saturday: Mainly cloudy, less humid. Afternoon thunderstorms; Low: 63F; High: 82F; Winds: SW 8 mph
- Sunday: Partly cloudy; Low: 65F; High: 83F; Winds: SW 8 mph
Quail Hollow Sunrise And Sunset Times
- 6.23am-8.15pm
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Months After Suggesting Ways To Improve Pace Of Play On The PGA Tour, Lucas Glover Completes Third Round Of Truist Championship In Under Three Hours Alongside Wyndham Clark
Lucas Glover and Wyndham Clark didn't hang around during Saturday's third round, completing it in 2 hours and 58 minutes
-
PGA Tour Caddie Reveals Awkward Moment Involving Rory McIlroy During Event
Kevin Chappell's caddie has told GOLF's Subpar podcast about a moment that distracted McIlroy at the Zurich Classic of New Orealns
-
Big Names And Notable Players Missing The 2025 PGA Championship
The PGA Championship will be without a couple of star names as well as a number of LIV Golfers and notable players who just missed out via the world rankings
-
Which LIV Golfers Will Feel Hard Done By After Missing Out On PGA Championship Invites?
David Puig and Tom McKibbin got late PGA Championship invites but players above them in the LIV Golf standings and two event winners this year missed out
-
Defending Champion Xander Schauffele Headlines 2025 PGA Championship Field
The overwhelming majority of the 2025 PGA Championship field has been revealed, with an eclectic group of names set to tee it up at Quail Hollow
-
LIV Golf's David Puig Invited To PGA Championship
The 23-year-old Spaniard has received a special invitation into the PGA Championship for the second successive year
-
Michael Block Books PGA Championship Return In Qualifying Event
The club pro finished T3 in the PGA Professional Championship to qualify for the Major along with 19 others
-
PGA Championship Tickets Still Available: How Much And Where To Buy For Quail Hollow In Two Weeks’ Time
The second Major of the year still has tickets available for every day throughout the week at Quail Hollow
-
How Many LIV Golfers Have Qualified For the PGA Championship?
Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka are just two of 16 players from LIV Golf who will be able to tee it up at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow
-
How To Qualify For The PGA Championship
The second men's Major of the year features the strongest field in golf - here's how to qualify