PGA Championship Weather Forecast 2025: A Look At What's In Store For The Week At Quail Hollow

The second Major of the year takes place at Quail Hollow in North Carolina, but how is the weather forecast shaping up?

A view of the Quail Hollow clubhouse
What does the weather have in store for PGA Championship week at Quail Hollow?
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall's avatar
By
published

The second Major of the year, the PGA Championship, comes from North Carolina venue Quail Hollow as a field of 156 competes for the Wanamaker Trophy, one of whom is the defending champion Xander Schauffele.

It’s arguably the strongest field in the game for the big event, and, as ever, there is plenty of anticipation for a top quality four days of action.

It’s not just the 72 holes of strokeplay between Thursday and Sunday that are of interest - there are also practice rounds scheduled between Monday and Wednesday as the all-professional line-up work on the finer details ahead of the first round. But what does the weather have in store for PGA Championship week? Here is what’s in the forecast.

Xander Schauffele celebrates winning the PGA Championship

Xander Schauffele is the defending champion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Weather Forecast For The PGA Championship Throughout The Week

The early forecast suggests that it is on those practice round days where the worst of the weather will be, with heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday and showers developing later on Wednesday. Tuesday is also expected to have thunderstorms.

The good news is that, for the tournament itself, far more settled conditions are expected, with the main risk being the potential for thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile, the warmest day is expected to be Friday, with temperatures set to reach 90°F (32°C).

PGA Championship 2025: Full Forecast

  • Monday: Rain with potential for flooding; Low: 63F; High: 67F; Winds: ESE 10-15 mph; Chance of rain 90%. Showers and thunderstorms overnight.
  • Tuesday: Thunderstorms likely in the morning with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon; Low: 61F; High: 75F; Winds: S 5-10 mph; Chance of rain 60%. Scattered thunderstorms overnight.
  • Wednesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, a few showers later in the day; Low: 64F; High: 80F; Winds: WSW 5-10 mph; Chance of rain 30%. Partly cloudy skies overnight.
  • Thursday: The odd shower in the morning. Partly sunny and humid.; Low: 67F; High: 87F; Winds: WSW 8 mph
  • Friday: Considerable cloudiness. Humid; Low: 66F; High: 90F; Winds: WSW 9 mph
  • Saturday: Mainly cloudy, less humid. Afternoon thunderstorms; Low: 63F; High: 82F; Winds: SW 8 mph
  • Sunday: Partly cloudy; Low: 65F; High: 83F; Winds: SW 8 mph

Quail Hollow Sunrise And Sunset Times

  • 6.23am-8.15pm
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸