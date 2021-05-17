How is the weather looking for this week's PGA Championship at Kiawah Island?

PGA Championship Weather Forecast 2021

The PGA Championship has switched coasts this year after the 2020 tournament at Harding Park near San Francisco saw Collin Morikawa win his maiden Major title.

This year, the PGA Championship moves east across the United States to the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

The weather was decidedly grey at last year’s PGA Championship when it was held in early August and the tournament returns to its usual slot of mid-May after the Coronovirus pandemic shuffled around the 2020 season.

Kiawah Island is a Pete Dye designed course and – in the corresponding chapter in his autobiography – he quoted fellow course architect Jon L. Low who said of the Ocean Course, “A good player prays for wind every day, but he must not pray too earnestly.”

This is in reference to the fact that the wind is often unpredictable and strong at Kiawah Island and can blow from totally different directions on consecutive days.

The PGA Championship was hosted at Kiawah Island in 2012 – where Rory McIlroy famously won by 8 shots – and the wind played a big part all week, with the course playing the second hardest on Tour all year.

With the wind playing such a big factor in previous events at Kiawah Island, let’s take a look at how the weather looks ahead of the 2021 PGA Championship.

Thursday

It will be a sunny but chilly start to the tournament with a 0% chance of rain and highs of 11°C (52°F).

The wind will be fairly strong on Thursday, coming out of the North West at speeds of 25 mph.

Friday

Friday looks to be a very similar story to Thursday with a 0% chance of rain, sunny skies and a top temperature of 11°C (52°F).

The wind again will be fairly strong, but not as strong as Thursday, coming out of the WNW at speeds of 20mph.

Saturday

The start of the weekend brings with it a little more cloud and calmer winds.

Saturday will have top temperatures of just over 11°C (53°C) with a 10% chance of rain.

The wind will be slightly lower again, coming out of the WNW at speeds of 17mph.

With this in mind, it looks to be a favourable scoring day on ‘Moving Day’ at the PGA Championship.

Sunday

The final day of the PGA Championship 2021 looks to be the best weather-wise.

Skies will be clear with a top temperature of 12°C (53°F) and there will be just a 10% chance of any rain.

Despite what we said earlier in this article about the often unpredictable winds at Kiawah Island, it looks like the wind will be coming out of the WNW for the whole weekend.

Sunday winds will be the lowest of the week with speeds of 15mph perhaps giving a Sunday starter a chance to post a low score early in the day.

We’ll keep a keen eye on the forecast to see if things change as we get closer to the first tee time on Thursday morning, so keep an eye out on this article for any important weather updates.