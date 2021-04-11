Watch as Bryson DeChambeau hits a massive drive at the Masters on his 72nd hole of the championship.



WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau Hits Massive Drive At The Masters

Bryson DeChambeau hit a trademark massive drive on the 18th hole of the Masters on Sunday.

The American was out early on Sunday and was on 6-over par for the tournament before reaching the 18th hole.

He teed the ball up to the left off the tee box and lined up for what looked like a 100% driver swing off the tee.

His shot flew over the large bunkers down the left of the 18th hole at Augusta National and ended up finishing at a staggering 374 yards.

It made the approach shot even easier for the big hitter and he successfully converted the birdie putt to finish his 2021 Masters on a high.

Bryson was using a new driver this week after changing from the driver that saw him win the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month.

He hadn’t been using the new Cobra Radspeed driver for a few months until he was spotted on the practice range at Augusta with a new 5.5 degree head with what looked like lead tape attached to the bottom of the clubhead.

The new driver didn’t seem to help DeChambeau however as he struggled all week at the Masters.

Despite a Saturday 67 – which went relatively under the radar on a busy moving day – Bryson failed to shoot better than 75 on the other three days and finished a disappointing 5-over par for the tournament.

His T46th position as he came off the course early on Sunday afternoon would represent a worse finish than 2020, where he finished T38th.