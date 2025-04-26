Bryson DeChambeau Produces 377 Yard Average Off The Tee At LIV Golf Mexico City

Bryson DeChambeau displayed a driving exhibition on Friday at LIV Golf Mexico City, with the two-time US Open winner overpowering the Club de Golf Chapultepec course.

Prior to the event starting, one of the key aspects had been the altitude, with the layout sitting 7,900 feet above sea level. This meant that the ball was going around 20-30 yards further than normal.

Certainly, on Friday, DeChambeau was putting that theory to the test as the American drove green-after-green, averaging a mammoth 377 yards off the tee with the driver, with two of those tee shots measuring over 400 yards.

Bryson DeChambeau's First Round Tee Shots At LIV Golf Mexico City

Figures taken from LIV Golf League.

1st - 373 yards

- 373 yards 2nd - 316 yards (fairway wood)

- 316 yards (fairway wood) 3rd - 373 yards

- 373 yards 5th - 384 yards

- 384 yards 6th - 412 yards

- 412 yards 7th - 379 yards

- 379 yards 9th - 323 yards (fairway wood)

- 323 yards (fairway wood) 10th - 378 yards

- 378 yards 11th - 406 yards

- 406 yards 12th - 351 yards

- 351 yards 13th - 378 yards

- 378 yards 15th - 353 yards

- 353 yards 16th - 373 yards

- 373 yards 17th - 365 yards

- 365 yards Average - 377 yards

It's no secret that DeChambeau is one of the longest players in professional golf, with the 31-year-old currently leading the LIV Golf Driving Distance stats at 322.6 yards.

Earlier in the week, he was filmed pounding drives of over 400 yards on the range and, on Friday, that incredible display of power and speed continued, as he fired an eight-under 63 to lead after the first day.

Starting at the 316 yard second hole, DeChambeau put his fairway wood on the green and rolled in the putt to begin with an eagle. After that, he was greenside on the 387 yard third hole, leading to a birdie, as another gain at the par 3 fourth put him four-under through three.

After the birdies, 384 and 412 yard drives came at the next two holes, while a 379 yard tee shot at the par 5 seventh led to a third birdie of the day.

Continuing to pound the driver, three birdies and a bogey over his next 11 holes led to yet another highlight moment at the 396 yard first, his 18th of the day.

Giving it his all, the ball pitched onto the putting surface, with the 373 yard drive leading to a final birdie and a one shot lead going into the weekend in Mexico City.

"Yeah, 370 (yards) is about right," stated DeChambeau following his round. "I was flying it that far on the driving range. I'm like, okay, I think that's going to be my average, and if the fairways get firm, it could be more. It could be a lot more.

"It was a lot of fun today hitting the driver. I was hitting it well and was pleased with how I was hitting it. Drove it well. The golf course is gettable, but it's diabolical, as well.

"There were a lot of moments where I felt like I was going to get it to nine-or-ten-under and there were moments where I'm like, man, I could be three-under or two-under easily if I don't get my act in shape, so it's a teeter-totter golf course.

"You can hit a drive down by the green, but it depends on the lie, depends on the flag, depends on if you can make some six-, seven-footers out here. It was a grindy round, a lot of fun. Felt like I gave a good performance out there today."

DeChambeau leads by one stroke going into Saturday, with Cameron Smith and Jon Rahm one shot back at seven-under. Behind the Ripper GC and Legion XIII GC captains is Bubba Watson at five-under and Tyrrell Hatton at four-under.