Ahead of the 2021 Masters, Bryson DeChambeau has been spotted testing a new driver as he aims to win his first green jacket.

Bryson DeChambeau Spotted Testing New Driver

World number five Bryson DeChambeau is never far away from talk of distance and new drivers on Tour, and the start of this Masters week is no different.

After flexing his muscles out on the range on Monday, it looks highly likely that there will be a new driver in the bag of the US Open champion.

After a fifth version of Cobra’s new Radspeed driver appeared on the USGA list of conforming driver heads earlier this week, all signs point to Bryson having a new driver in the bag come Thursday.

At just 5.5 degrees, it looks to be a Bryson special and pictures taken on Monday suggest there has been some lead tape added to the bottom of the head for more weight.

After Bryson cracked a 4-iron at this year’s Players’, expect his new driver to have a heavily reinforced face too.

After removing the Radspeed from his bag in favour of the Cobra LTD Pro driver earlier this year, it appears some key adjustments have been made to allow the Radspeed driver to suit Bryson’s swing.

At his press conference on Tuesday, DeChambeau didn’t specifically mention the new driver but said he was “excited about what was in the bag” for the week ahead.

He was quite coy about specifics saying, “Obviously there’s something in the bag this week that’s very helpful. I won’t go into specifics of it. But just know this has been a few years in the making, and I’m very excited for it. Whether it helps me perform at a higher level, I’m not sure, because it’s golf and you never know what happens.”

He also spoke about how he plans on driving the 3rd hole and hitting down the right of the 1st hole for this year’s Masters.

Vijay Singh had a front row seat to Bryson testing the new driver on Monday and appeared to be enjoying what he saw.

After declaring in 2020 he’d try and play Augusta as a par 67, a T38th finish left Bryson’s critics feeling slightly more smug.

Will this new driver help him achieve that goal and secure his first green jacket?