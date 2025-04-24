Watch Bryson DeChambeau Smash 400+ Yard Monster Drive In LIV Golf Mexico Practice

Golf Club de Chapultepec returns to our screens this week with LIV Golf Mexico City and it's a chance to see the 54-hole league's players launching bombs at altitude - including golf's biggest hitter Bryson DeChambeau.

The former WGC-Mexico Championship host venue sits 7,800ft above sea level so the ball travels significantly further than most tour stops, and the video we've all been waiting for this week has been released of DeChambeau hitting his trademark 200mph ball speed monster drives.

DeChambeau was filmed smashing his Krank Formula Fire LD driver a monstrous 407 yards through the air and then showing off the number to Phil Mickelson, who described it as "very sexy."

The 2024 US Open champion told Mickelson that you need 15 degrees of launch angle to reach 400+ yards of carry, with his drives featuring 2,500rpm of spin.

Watch Bryson DeChambeau's 400+ yard drive:

Joaquin Niemann's Torque GC team have also been posting their numbers, with Niemann carrying his drive 368 yards, a whopping 53 yards longer than his sea-level distances. Not quite DeChambeau long but still a mighty hit.

Niemann's 3-wood also topped 300 yards, going 313, which is 38 yards further than at sea level.

Carlos Ortiz's 4-hybrid was travelling 270 yards, 35 yards further than usual, while Mito Pereira managed 218 yards with his 7-iron, which is 28 yards longer than his standard distance.

DeChambeau tops the LIV Golf Driving Distance charts so far this season with an average of 322.6 yards - a number that will surely be going up after this week's action at Chapultepec.