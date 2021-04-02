Fair play to the American who managed a top-10 finish despite dislocating his ankle at the 2018 Masters

Flashback: Tony Finau Dislocates Ankle And Finishes Top 10 At The Masters!

Can you remember when Tony Finau had a major injury scare on Wednesday pre-Masters 2018 when he rolled his left ankle during the Par 3 Contest?

Finau, who was at Augusta for his first Masters tournament, made a hole-in-one on the 7th and then looked to seriously injure himself in the celebration.

The long-hitting American ran half the length of the hole celebrating and then slipped, dislocated his left ankle out and immediately popped it back in.

He dislocated his ankle and an X Ray on the Wednesday evening revealed no breaks.

Finau wrote on Twitter, “Crazy day. Thanks for thoughts of concern, messages and prayers from all. I’m optimistic.”

He then had an MRI scan on Thursday morning which revealed no significant damage, although he was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.

Finau tweeted his thoughts after his first Masters:

Following on from his eventful Augusta National debut, he posted images of his injured left ankle.

Firstly, they’re grim. And secondly… how on earth did he finish inside the top-10 with an ankle that bad?

Finau posted these pictures on his Instagram:

Watch the ace and celebration here (it’s not for the faint-hearted):

Finau finished the tournament at seven-under-par to qualify for the following year’s edition. His T10 finish that week also moved him up to a new career-high 32nd in the world.

