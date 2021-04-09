The 24-year-old posted a second-round 70 to make the cut in his first Masters appearance

Robert MacIntyre Through To The Weekend On Masters Debut

With a two-round total of 144, Robert MacIntyre has safely made it through to the weekend on his Masters debut.

The 24-year-old backed up an opening-round 74, in which he mixed five birdies and seven bogeys, with a superb two-under 70, to leave him sitting on level-par, seven shots adrift of current clubhouse leader Justin Rose.

And MacIntyre, who received a few tips from 2018 champion Patrick Reed and fellow Scot Martin Laird prior to his first round, explained that an improved display on the greens was the main difference from Thursday to Friday.

“I missed one putt from inside about 10 feet, that’s where my golf is,” MacIntyre said. “If I don’t miss a putt inside say 10 feet, I score well.

“I’ve worked hard on it, me and my coaches. It’s a reward for putting in the practice and learning the golf course as good as I could.”

The Scot only turned pro in 2017 but has already had plenty of experience at the highest level. Just two weeks ago at the WGC-Dell Matchplay he was unlucky not to beat world No 1 Dustin Johnson over 18 holes, instead having to settle for a half.

And in his three previous major appearances, MacIntyre has yet to miss a cut, registering a best finish of tied-sixth at the 2019 Open Championship.

Despite this, the Oban native admitted he was feeling the pressure over his opening tee shot on Thursday.

“Yesterday, the nerves, I was shaking on the first tee,” he explained.

“It’s normal here, but I wanted to get right back in the golf tournament. I wasn’t worried about anything other than getting back in the golf tournament.

“That’s what I went and done. I’m going to have a chance over the weekend if I can post a good one tomorrow.”

Indeed, while his passage through to Saturday looks assured, MacIntyre will still likely tee off somewhere in the middle of the field, which should afford him the chance to capitalise on some of the better weather predicted for earlier in the day.

And one of his playing partners, a certain past champion in Mike Weir, was full of praise for his fellow left-hander, insisting he also fancies MacIntyre’s chances of posting a good number over the weekend.

“Oh, he’s got great game,” Weir, who finished six-over for the two rounds, said.

“He fades the ball well which, for a lefty, you need to do around here, and he putts really well.

“He can do well here on the weekend.”