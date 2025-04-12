Would A Rory McIlroy Implosion At The Masters Be His Worst Defeat Ever?

I genuinely felt for Rory McIlroy after the US Open slipped through his fingers at Pinehurst No.2 last summer, but after a commanding start to 2025, I was confident he would make a strong charge at The Masters this year.

In pursuit of a first Green Jacket, and the illustrious Career Grand Slam, McIlroy manoeuvred himself into contention heading into the weekend, but few could have predicted the dream start he would make to the final 36-holes.

His record breaking start to the third round saw a run of six consecutive threes, the first time anyone has ever achieved that at The Masters, but a faltering end to the front nine conjured some uneasy feelings as I saw Rory bring a floundering chasing pack back into contention.

I worry that, after his impressive start to the season and even more incredible performance at Augusta National so far, anything other than a Rory win might be the worst collapse of his career... and that's bad news for his future Major prospects!

Would A Rory McIlroy Defeat At The Masters Be His Worst Ever?

After Rory McIlroy blew the 54-hole lead at The Masters in 2011, most golf fans at the time would have assumed that the rising star would get plenty more chances to win a Green Jacket, but those opportunities haven't really materialised.

His 11-year Major drought has been a rollercoaster of emotions, with Rory often failing to convert strong PGA Tour form into solid performances on the biggest stage.

Rory McIlroy is looking to end an 11-year Major drought by collecting a first Green Jacket at The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

When he has done so, watching McIlroy contend has not been an easy viewing experience. At the first sign of trouble, like an ill-timed bogey to halt a charge or a short-putt missed for birdie, the tension would skyrocket.

But, this year felt different. He arrived at Augusta off the back of two impressive wins at Pebble Beach and The Players, was hitting the ball as well as he ever had done, and even appeared to have banished the demons of the previous year's close call at Pinehurst.

All of those factors added up to a lot of confidence that this could be the year for McIlroy, and after spouting that theory to anyone who would listen I felt pretty smug when he rose into contention during the second round on Friday.

However, while those factors did raise my belief in his Major winning ability, the stumble around the turn during the third round immediately eradicated much of those stores. Let's face it, there is a lot of golf left to play.

The US Open was in Rory's grasp, but late mistakes meant more misery for McIlroy (Image credit: Getty Images)

We aren't even in the final round yet, and while Rory sits in a fantastic position, that I would totally have taken before the tournament started, I can't help but feel the nagging sense that something ugly could rear its head.

In 2011, Rory threw away a four-shot lead when shooting a final round 80 - but with everything that has happened since his last Major win, and considering the start he has made to The Masters in 2025, I believe this would be his worst ever major defeat.

Recovering from something like this to challenge again would take incredible resilience and mental toughness, something I am sure McIlroy possesses more than most, but I can't picture an immediate bounce back.

I wasn't sure it would happen for Rory after his US Open collapse in 2024, and to my surprise he came back stronger. That will have taken an enormous amount to achieve, and I wonder if he has it in him to do that again should he not emerge victorious this week.

Rory McIlroy is blockbuster, and there is very rarely a dull minute, which is why I will be watching The Masters TV Coverage with my face half covered by a cushion, peaking out with misguided optimism that this might finally be his year.

Come on, Rory. Bring it home!