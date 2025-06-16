Robert McIntyre’s Open Odds Slashed After Remarkable Number Of Bets Placed On US Open Runner-Up
The Scot is attracting plenty of bets on winning the Claret Jug following his brilliant display in the US Open
Robert MacIntyre produced the best Major performance of his career at the US Open, putting himself firmly in the frame for victory with a final round of 68 at Oakmont.
That left him an interested observer in the scorer’s tent to see if JJ Spaun would make a 72nd-hole slip-up that would have seen the two battle it out in a playoff.
In the end, the Scot’s dreams of a maiden Major title were dashed when Spaun drained an incredible 64-foot putt for birdie on the par-4 18th to clinch the trophy.
However, MacIntyre’s performance has not gone unnoticed by punters, who are now backing the popular 28-year-old to go one better at next month’s Open, which comes from Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.
Per betting odds comparison site Oddschecker, 43% of all bets placed on The Open since the action wrapped up at Oakmont have been on MacIntyre to lift the Claret Jug. As a result, his odds have dropped dramatically, from 50/1 to 25/1 since the US Open began last Thursday, with most bookmakers on the Oddschecker platform. That takes him to just outside the top 10 betting favorites.
Oddschecker spokesperson Leon Blackman said: "The support we’ve seen across the platform this morning is very impressive. In the month prior to the US Open, we’d seen only 1.9% of all bets backing MacIntyre.
“Usually, we see a spike in betting support for the winner of a tournament, but MacIntyre is bucking the trend with golf bettors keen to take advantage of his odds before they continue to shorten for a win at Portrush.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Spaun has picked up 5% of total bets since his win, while Scottie Scheffler remains the favorite for the title and McIlroy the second favorite.
It’s not just MacIntyre’s brilliance in the US Open that makes him a compelling candidate for a Major title next month. He has also impressed at Royal Portrush in the past, finishing T6 in his maiden Major appearance when The Open was held there in 2019.
A look at MacIntyre’s recent record at European links courses suggests he has a good chance of victory, too. He won the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club before placing T5 at the Amgen Irish Open at Royal County Down Golf Club in Northern Ireland in September.
While much of the attention will be on Rory McIlroy as he heads to his homeland for his bid to secure his first Open title since 2014, there is little doubt that MacIntyre will start the tournament as one to watch. However, one thing he will be hoping to avoid is a similar controversy to that which he became embroiled in six years ago.
Back then, his playing partner in the second round, Kyle Stanley, failed to shout 'fore' when a wayward shot headed towards the crowd, eventually hitting the mother of Greg Milne, MacIntyre's caddie at the time.
That didn’t go down well with the Scot, who said: “The ball is going in the crowd. We're shouting 'fore,' the ball is coming down. We're shouting as it's coming into the crowd, and he's just standing watching it. People don't have enough time to react after we shout."
This time, he will be hoping to leave his golf to do the talking, and where punters are concerned, that is exactly what they think he will do.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.