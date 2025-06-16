Robert MacIntyre Didn't Win The US Open, But Here's Everything He Gets After Incredible Oakmont Performance
MacIntyre registered his best ever finish at a Major championship, with the Scot receiving a number of bonuses despite missing out on the US Open title
J.J. Spaun produced an incredible performance at Oakmont Country Club to claim a maiden Major title, with the American receiving all the plaudits after a his birdie-birdie finish.
Along with Spaun, Robert MacIntyre also impressed throughout the week, as the Scot registered a solo second finish, his best ever result in a Major championship.
Showing his class after being seen applauding Spaun's incredible 64-foot putt at the 72nd hole, MacIntyre has plenty to be happy about, despite narrowly missing out on a US Open title.
Not only is there prize money and exemptions, but also a number of points in various categories, such as the FedEx Cup and Ryder Cup standings.
Below, we take a look at what MacIntyre receives for his runner-up finish following a fine performance in tough conditions at Oakmont Country Club.
Biggest Career Paycheck
We start of with prize money, where MacIntyre claimed a career-high paycheck of $2,322,000 at the US Open.
The 28-year-old finished one shot clear of Viktor Hovland to finish solo second and, in the process, better his $1,692,000 paycheck for winning the RBC Canadian Open in 2024. It now means MacIntyre has amassed $5 million on the PGA Tour in 2025.
Ryder Cup Points
MacIntyre made an impressive Ryder Cup debut in 2023, picking up 2.5 points in 3 matches. In fact, the Scot was undefeated that week in Rome and it allowed him to kick on with some fine performances the year after.
Eager to return to Team Europe for the team event at the end of September, MacIntyre moved up seven spots in the European Ryder Cup Rankings, now sitting fourth and in-line for an automatic spot in New York.
Career High Ranking
After his runner-up finish, MacIntyre has moved up eight spots in the Official World Golf Ranking, now sitting at a career-high of 12th.
Following his Genesis Scottish Open victory in July of last year, MacIntyre has remained in-and-around the world's top 20, with the runner-up finish bumping him closer to the world's top 10.
His total of 60 OWGR points from the US Open is the second-biggest haul of his career and only five points less than his Scottish Open win.
Silver Medal
The winner of the US Open receives the Jack Nicklaus medal, while the low amateur gets his hands on the gold medal.
Along with those two medals, the runner-up at the US Open receives a silver medal for their efforts, with MacIntyre getting the better of 155 players in the 156-man field.
Major Exemptions
Given his World Ranking, the likelihood is that MacIntyre would get into the Majors anyway, but it's nice knowing you have a guaranteed spot in the big championships ahead of time.
By finishing second, MacIntyre has secured his place at next year's US Open at Shinnecock Hills and, by ending his week inside the top 4 at Oakmont, it means he's also booked his place at next year’s Masters at Augusta National.
FedEx Cup And Race To Dubai Boost
Being part of both the PGA and DP World Tour, MacIntyre will receive a handy boost in terms of points for the season-long FedEx Cup standings and the Race to Dubai rankings.
Finishing second means 400 points towards the FedEx Cup, while a runner-up result at Oakmont means 1,113 Race to Dubai ranking points. MacIntyre is now 17th in the FedEx Cup and seventh in the Race to Dubai.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
