The four-time Major winner confirmed that he, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka have all paid Tiger Woods a visit

McIlroy Reveals He And Fellow Pros Have Visited Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods is back home recovering after his car accident in February, and Rory McIlroy says that he along with Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka have all visited the 15-time Major winner to “keep his spirits up.”

Rory says Woods was in “decent spirits” and was doing better than he thought.

“I went to see him, I guess it was the Sunday before the Match Play,” McIlroy said ahead of The Masters, which Woods misses for just the fourth time in his career.

“I went over and saw him. Spent a couple hours with him, which was nice.

“It was good to see him. It was good to see him in decent spirits and actually not as, you know like when you hear of these things and you look at the car and you see the crash, it’s like, you think he’s going to be in a hospital bed for six months.

“But he was actually doing better than that.

“A few of us that live down in South Florida went to see him. I’m sure he appreciates that.

“And, again, as I said, everyone would love to see him back out here again.

“I think myself, JT, Rickie, DJ, Brooks, all those guys down there, we all have a responsibility to try to keep his spirits up and keep him going and try to get him back out here.”

McIlroy seeks to complete the career grand slam this week at Augusta National, having finished inside the top-10 in the Masters six times in his 12 starts.

The former World No.1 is also seeking a first victory in almost 18 months after his WGC-HSBC Champions triumph in November 2019.

McIlroy begins his quest for the Green Jacket at 10.42am local time (3.42pm BST) on Thursday with Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele.

