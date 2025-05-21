Johnson Wagner Defends Rory McIlroy After Skipping Media At PGA Championship
The Golf Channel analyst explained that a media appearance from McIlroy could have squashed speculation around his non-conforming driver, but Wagner was ultimately fine with the five-time Major winner not speaking to media at Quail Hollow
Johnson Wagner has come to the defense of Rory McIlroy skipping media throughout the PGA Championship, with the Golf Channel analyst claiming "I have so much respect for how he handles himself."
McIlroy came under scrutiny from some after the five-time Major winner opted to skip media on all four days of tournament play at Quail Hollow. However, as Johnson stated on the Golf Channel's 5 Clubs show, he was fine with McIlroy doing that.
Speaking on the program, Wagner stated: "I've done a couple of walk-and-talks with him (McIlroy) over the last few years now, and I don't think there's anybody who can appreciate what Rory goes through on a Tuesday or a Wednesday at a Major championship.
"He did his press conference on Wednesday. Goes out late to play the back nine. The crowds are massive and everyone is yelling at him asking for a picture or autograph. There's so many inside the rope credentials that, every step he takes, someone wants something from him.
"I have so much respect for how he handles himself, especially on a day when he is preparing himself for a Major. I'm giving Rory grace. I get it, players should talk to the media, but given what he has been through and how much he gives, I'm fine with Rory not talking to the media.
"I wish he had. He could have squashed the rumors and speculation that was going around. But I'm absolutely fine with him not speaking to media."
At the PGA Championship, McIlroy carded rounds of 74, 69, 72 and 72 to finish three-over-par, well back of eventual winner Scottie Scheffler, who finished 11-under and five shots clear of those in second.
Another big talking-point around McIlroy at Quail Hollow was a Sirius XM report that he had to change drivers after his gamer failed a USGA test, although there have been no confirmation from the PGA of America, USGA or McIlroy.
The PGA of America issued a statement confirming that the USGA was testing players’ clubs and that all results would remain confidential.
Scottie Scheffler also revealed his driver was non-conforming after testing and, following the news that only a third of the field's drivers had been tested, many were left slightly bemused.
Continuing to speak on the show, Wagner stated: "To me, the guidelines are just crazy. I don't think they should be testing throughout Major weeks.
"I thought what Scheffler said about his driver fail on Sunday was awesome. It really gave us a light. He's been using his driver model for over a year and, about a month or two ago, he said that this driver is probably getting close to failing.
"So, he's gone 'let's get dialed in for a back-up driver.' He was able to, at the PGA Championship after his driver was non-conforming, have the new one come in seamlessly.
"I would have loved Rory to talk about that process, because it was interesting that Scottie was thinking about it. Most players have a back-up head they travel with, but I really enjoyed Scottie's process of going through it."
Following the PGA Championship, McIlroy appears to be having some time off from the game, with the 36-year-old spotted in Bilbao ahead of the Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.
Earlier in the day, McIlroy was also confirmed for his first ever professional start in India later this year. The India Championship, on the DP World Tour, gets underway on the 16-19th October, with The Masters champion set to headline the field.
