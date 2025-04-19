Rory McIlroy To Make First Competitive Start Following Masters Victory

Rory McIlroy will make his return to competitive golf at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, with the recently crowned Masters winner teeing it up alongside his good friend, Shane Lowry.

The duo are the defending champions of the event, which they claimed via a playoff at TPC Louisiana just 12 months ago.

Speaking to media at the RBC Heritage, Lowry stated: “We’ll be there. I talked to him (Wednesday) morning. We’re good to go.

“To be honest, I didn’t want him to feel like he had to play because of me. He’s not letting me down if he wanted to take some time. He feels like he wants to get back out there. He feels like next week is a good week to do it. So, yeah, we’ll be there.”

Back in February, it was revealed that the duo would be playing the Zurich Classic of New Orleans but, following McIlroy's victory at The Masters, which also secured him the career Grand Slam, there had been questions as to whether the five-time Major winner would return to New Orleans.

However, after McIlroy skipped the RBC Heritage and returned to Northern Ireland to see family and friends, it has been confirmed he will partner up with Lowry, with the tournament getting underway on the 24th April.

Format-wise, the tournament works using both Four-balls and Foursomes. The first and third rounds will be Four-balls, while the second and final rounds will be Foursomes.

In terms of the field, Wyndham Clark and Taylor Moore pair up together, while Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama are among the other highlighted groups.

There will also be a family affair in terms of Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick teeing it up once again, while Yannik and Jeremy Paul and twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard will be present at the event for a second time.

Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Field And Pairings