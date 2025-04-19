Rory McIlroy To Make First Competitive Start Following Masters Victory
Defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry will return to TPC Louisiana, with McIlroy making his first competitive appearance since his Masters victory
Rory McIlroy will make his return to competitive golf at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, with the recently crowned Masters winner teeing it up alongside his good friend, Shane Lowry.
The duo are the defending champions of the event, which they claimed via a playoff at TPC Louisiana just 12 months ago.
Speaking to media at the RBC Heritage, Lowry stated: “We’ll be there. I talked to him (Wednesday) morning. We’re good to go.
“To be honest, I didn’t want him to feel like he had to play because of me. He’s not letting me down if he wanted to take some time. He feels like he wants to get back out there. He feels like next week is a good week to do it. So, yeah, we’ll be there.”
Back in February, it was revealed that the duo would be playing the Zurich Classic of New Orleans but, following McIlroy's victory at The Masters, which also secured him the career Grand Slam, there had been questions as to whether the five-time Major winner would return to New Orleans.
However, after McIlroy skipped the RBC Heritage and returned to Northern Ireland to see family and friends, it has been confirmed he will partner up with Lowry, with the tournament getting underway on the 24th April.
Format-wise, the tournament works using both Four-balls and Foursomes. The first and third rounds will be Four-balls, while the second and final rounds will be Foursomes.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
In terms of the field, Wyndham Clark and Taylor Moore pair up together, while Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama are among the other highlighted groups.
There will also be a family affair in terms of Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick teeing it up once again, while Yannik and Jeremy Paul and twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard will be present at the event for a second time.
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Field And Pairings
- Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry
- Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama
- Billy Horschel and Tom Hoge
- Robert MacIntyre and Thomas Detry
- Will Zalatoris and Nick Dunlap
- Nicolai Hojgaard and Rasmus Hojgaard
- Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick
- Wyndham Clark and Taylor Moore
- Zach Johnson and Ryan Palmer
- Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney
- Kevin Kisner and Greyson Sigg
- Brandt Snedeker and Chez Reavie
- Sahith Theegala and Aaron Rai
- Sepp Straka and Brice Garnett
- Akshay Bhatia and Carson Young
- Gary Woodland and Lee Hodges
- Adam Svensson and Cam Davis
- Nico Echavarria and Max Greyserman
- Quade Cummins and Chris Gotterup
- Nick Hardy and Davis Riley
- Joe Highsmith and Alejandro Tosti
- Si Woo Kim and Sangmoon Bae
- Patton Kizzire and Ben Kohles
- Frankie Capan III and Jake Knapp
- Henrik Norlander and Luke List
- Russell Knox and Peter Malnati
- Matt McCarty and Mason Andersen
- Matthieu Pavon and Victor Perez
- J.T. Poston and Keith Mitchell
- Aaron Rai and Sahith Theegala
- Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor
- Erik van Rooyen and Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Jhonattan Vegas and Kevin Yu
- Michael Thorbjornsen and Karl Vilips
- Camilo Villegas and Luke Donald
- Matt Wallace and Thorbjørn Olesen
- Greyson Sigg and Kevin Kisner
- Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner
- Brandt Snedeker and Chez Reavie
- Troy Merritt and Robert Streb
- Chesson Hadley and Jonathan Byrd
- Yannik Paul and Jeremy Paul
- Eric Cole and Sam Saunders
- Ben Taylor and David Skinns
- Jordan Smith and Laurie Canter
- Adam Schenk and Tyler Duncan
- Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak
- Mark Hubbard and Ryan Brehm
- Beau Hossler and Andrew Putnam
- Justin Lower and Chad Ramey
- Doug Ghim and Chan Kim
- Patrick Fishburn and Zac Blair
- Sam Stevens and Max McGreevy
- Rico Hoey and Sam Ryder
- Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney
- Ryo Hisatsune and Takumi Kanaya
- Chandler Phillips and Jacob Bridgeman
- David Lipsky and Dylan Wu
- Vince Whaley and Anders Albertson
- Mac Meissner and Noah Goodwin
- Ben Silverman and Sami Valimaki
- Nate Lashley and Hayden Springer
- Garrick Higgo and Ryan Fox
- Joseph Bramlett and Alex Smalley
- Joel Dahmen and Harry Hall
- Bud Cauley and Kevin Tway
- Trey Mullinax and Robby Shelton
- Will Gordon and Matthew Riedel
- Ryan Gerard and Danny Walker
- Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo
- Kris Ventura and Antoine Rozner
- Jesper Svensson and Niklas Norgaard
- Steven Fisk and Tim Widing
- Kevin Roy and Trevor Cone
- Lanto Griffin and Cameron Champ
- Ricky Castillo and William Mouw
- Jackson Suber and Pierceson Coody
- Will Chandler and Matt NeSmith
- Paul Peterson and Thomas Rosenmueller
- Matteo Manassero and Cristobal Del Solar
- John Pak and Taylor Montgomery
- Kaito Onishi and Rikuya Hoshino
- Taylor Dickson and Trace Crowe
- Hayden Buckley and Braden Thornberry
- Martin Laird and Bill Haas
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
RBC Heritage 2025 Tee Times - Round Three
Justin Thomas leads going into the weekend at the RBC Heritage, with the American searching for a first victory since the 2022 PGA Championship
By Matt Cradock
-
Meet The 8 Amateurs Playing In The Chevron Championship
The Chevron Championship includes eight amateurs – here are the details of the rising stars and how they reached the first women’s Major of the year
By Mike Hall
-
RBC Heritage 2025 Tee Times - Round Three
Justin Thomas leads going into the weekend at the RBC Heritage, with the American searching for a first victory since the 2022 PGA Championship
By Matt Cradock
-
How Much The Winning Caddie Earns At The RBC Heritage
The latest of the PGA Tour’s signature events offers a huge prize for the winner, and the caddie alongside the champion is due for a big payday too
By Mike Hall
-
Tommy Fleetwood Makes Putter Change At RBC Heritage
The Englishman has switched from a blade putter to a custom mallet-style TaylorMade Spider Tour putter for the Harbour Town event
By Mike Hall
-
Corales Puntacana Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
The PGA Tour’s latest opposite field event features an attractive prize money payout and some former champions in the field
By Mike Hall
-
RBC Heritage Prize Money Payout 2025
Scottie Scheffler defends his title at Harbour Town in the latest of the PGA Tour’s signature events
By Mike Hall
-
What Went Wrong For Rory McIlroy At The Masters
McIlroy dropped four strokes in three holes to almost play himself out of the tournament on Thursday evening
By Elliott Heath
-
Valero Texas Open Tee Times 2025: Round Four
Brian Harman has a healthy lead heading into the final round at TPC San Antonio
By Mike Hall
-
7 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The Valero Texas Open
Brian Harman leads the Valero Texas Open going into the weekend, where a number of big names missed the cut at TPC San Antonio
By Matt Cradock