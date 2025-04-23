‘I Spoke To Two Presidents The Day After’ – Rory McIlroy Reflects On 'Absolutely Amazing' Reaction To Masters Win
The five-time Major winner revealed he had spoken to two presidents in the aftermath of completing the career Grand Slam at The Masters
After a decade of trying, Rory McIlroy finally completed the career Grand Slam with a dramatic Masters win. Following that historic achievement, McIlroy opted to skip last week’s RBC Heritage as he took a well-earned break.
However, less than two weeks after his emotional playoff win over Justin Rose at Augusta National, he returns to action at the unique team event the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he’ll play alongside Shane Lowry.
While McIlroy and Lowry will be going all out to claim the title at TPC Louisiana for the second year running, it was inevitable thoughts turned to McIlroy’s fifth Major triumph when he spoke to reporters ahead of this week’s event.
He began by reflecting on the scale of his achievement, saying: “Yeah, look, it's been an amazing few days after, and to be able to reflect on it and everything that happened and the magnitude of everything, I think the big thing for me is just how the whole journey sort of resonated with people and the people that have reached out to me. That's been absolutely amazing.
"Look, it's not every day you get to fulfill one of your lifelong goals and dreams, and I've just really tried to enjoy everything that comes along with that.”
McIlroy also revealed what he did while his fellow top PGA Tour pros were teeing it up in Harbour Town last week, adding: “We first went to London with Erica and Poppy to see our new home that we're building there last week and then we made the trip over to Belfast to see my mom and dad and a few other people that are important to me over there.
“Yeah, just to be with them, to be with Erica and Poppy and my mom and dad and to see Michael Bannon, my lifelong coach, and spend a bit more time with Harry [Diamond, his caddie] and his wife and just celebrate with the people that have been a part of this whole thing for my entire career, my entire life was absolutely amazing."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
McIlroy also opened up on the way his victory touched people who wouldn’t normally count themselves as golf fans, and revealed that it included conversations with two presidents.
He said: “Yeah, very much beyond golf. I spoke to two presidents the day after, which was pretty cool. Just people reaching out from all walks of life, whether it be sports, entertainment, culture. Just all of it. People that you would never even think that would watch golf or would know what's going on, that was very, very humbling, I guess.”
But why did his win resonate with so many? McIlroy, who had endured near-misses in The Masters as well as the other Majors before winning, thinks it’s because it was so relatable.
He explained: “I think people can see themselves in the struggle at times, and everything that you sort of try to put into getting the best out of yourself in that journey. I think people watching someone finally get it done, something they've been trying to do for a decade plus, I think it resonated with a lot of people.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
DP World Tour Pro Announces Retirement After 20-Year Career
Mike Lorenzo-Vera has announced he’s bringing the curtain down on his career as “my priorities have switched”
By Mike Hall
-
DP World Tour Announces New $4m Event Coming To India
The inaugural DP World India Championship will offer the circuit’s largest ever prize fund for an event on the subcontinent
By Mike Hall
-
Wesley Bryan Confirms He Will Appeal ‘Indefinite’ PGA Tour Suspension
The YouTube content creator has confirmed he will be appealing the PGA Tour’s decision to suspend him for taking part in the LIV Golf: The Duels match
By Mike Hall
-
‘I Don’t Deserve To Win It’ - Joel Dahmen Gives Brutally Honest Assessment Of ‘Inexcusable’ Corales Puntacana Championship Collapse
Joel Dahmen didn't hold back on his performance after bogeys on the final three holes handed the title to Garrick Higgo
By Mike Hall
-
Two Weeks After Parting Ways With Max Homa, Caddie Joe Greiner Claims $360,000 Payday Alongside Justin Thomas
Joe Greiner is caddying for Justin Thomas on a temporary basis, and the player’s win at the RBC Heritage has already secured him a big payday
By Mike Hall
-
Garrick Higgo Wins Corales Puntacana Championship After Late Joel Dahmen Collapse
The South African claimed his second PGA Tour title after Joel Dahmen bogeyed the final three holes in the Dominican Republic
By Mike Hall
-
Justin Thomas Claims RBC Heritage Victory In Thrilling Final Day
Justin Thomas birdied the first playoff hole to defeat Andrew Novak and claim a first victory since the 2022 PGA Championship
By Matt Cradock
-
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Prize Money Payout 2025
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry defend their title as players compete for a record purse in the unique team competition
By Mike Hall
-
RBC Heritage Tee Times 2025: Round Four
A fascinating final day is in prospect at Harbour Town as some big names challenge for the title - here are the tee times for Sunday
By Mike Hall
-
Justin Thomas Calls One-Stroke Penalty On Himself In Third Round Of RBC Heritage
The overnight leader breached a rule on just his second hole of the day as his bid for a first win since 2022 suffered a setback
By Mike Hall