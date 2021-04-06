Patrons return for this year's Masters but exactly how many will be lining the fairways and greens at Augusta National?

How Many Fans Will Be At The 2021 Masters?

After hosting a fanless Masters in 2020, it was welcome news in January when Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley announced there would be a limited number of spectators in attendance for this year’s tournament.

Although there will be no grandstands in place, patrons will once again line the fairways and greens, adding a smattering of applause to the sound of birds and crunching drives that echo round the trees.

The exact number is still unknown, but it is thought to be in the region of 12,000 per day, down from the 40,000 or 50,000 during a ‘normal’ tournament. This is based on the 6,000 parking spaces – 3,000 for fans and 3,000 for workers – the city of Augusta is expecting to need.

It’s anyone’s guess as to who the lucky ticket recipients are, but it’s rumoured to be mainly players’ families, workers, those who are cosy with the members, and the big corporate sponsors.

Whoever it is, let’s hope they bring the noise.

It was certainly missed by all involved last year as Dustin Johnson went on to win the November event in dominant fashion, posting a record-breaking total of 20-under to clinch his second major title and first green jacket by five strokes.

The world number one is excited at the prospect of having patrons back on-site, although made no secret of the fact their absence made it easier to close out the 2020 tournament.

Speaking in the immediate aftermath of his victory, he said: “I like the patrons. I think they bring a lot of excitement and a lot of… they make the Masters, really.

“But if I had to say on way or the other, it probably made it a little easier to get it done today without having all the fans or however many thousand that are usually here.”

It was initially stated that fans would have to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test before being allowed in, but that requirement has since been relaxed.

While it’s still encouraged that those attending get tested, no proof will be necessary unless you’re a Berkman’s Place ticket holder.

There are other safety protocols that remain in place, however. The wearing of face masks is mandatory, as is social distancing, hand sanitising and cashless payments.

Additionally, for those planning on sitting themselves down at a popular viewing spot, there is to be no eating, drinking or smoking, and chairs aren’t to be left unattended.