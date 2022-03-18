How Much Does It Cost To Go To The Masters?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Masters is one of the most exclusive sports events in the world, so it’s no surprise that tickets can be hard to come by. Indeed, even the tickets for the practice round are highly sought after and, like daily tournament tickets, are issued on a random basis.

Daily tournament tickets are issued first, and anyone who misses out is then entered into the practice round ticket selection, provided they applied for both. There are strict rules surrounding ticket applications, too. For example, applicants must be 21 or over (although children can attend). Meanwhile, only one person per household can apply. Additionally, applications from a student or temporary address, second home, or business address are not permitted, and you can’t apply on behalf of anyone else, sell or gift the tickets. You can apply for each day. However, the applicant is only permitted to attend one of the days.

Assuming you haven’t fallen foul of any of the application rules, practice round tickets cost $75 each plus additional shipping and handling costs. Unsurprisingly, tickets for the tournament proper are more expensive, at $115. Despite that stipulation not to gift or sell tickets, some do still enter the resale market, where you can expect to pay upwards of $1,000 for a practice round ticket to as much as $4,000 for a ticket to the final round of the tournament.

One unlikely way of scoring entry to all four days of the tournament is to acquire a series badge held by Masters patrons. The badge is a prized possession at an eye-catchingly low $375 per year, and holders can keep it for life. Meanwhile, children aged between eight and 16 can attend for free if a patron series badge holder accompanies them. However, getting one is far from easy. Indeed, the last time Augusta National re-opened the waiting list was in 2000. Also, on the death of a badge holder, they can only be transferred to a surviving spouse.

If you missed out on the ticket lottery, can’t afford those secondary market prices, and can’t get your hands on a patron series badge, there is another option - waiting in the car park to see if you can persuade someone leaving for the day to hand you their ticket. Every ticket is limited to two re-entries per round, so if your powers of persuasion are up to the challenge, it could be worth a try.

