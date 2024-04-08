12 Things You Didn’t Know About Augusta (The City, Not The Golf Club)

By now, you all know virtually everything there is to know about Augusta National, from Amen Corner and Rae’s Creek (remember to refer to it as a tributary on the 13th hole) to the Butler Cabin and Hogan’s Bridge.

You’ll also be very aware of the various Masters traditions and able to talk at length on why the winner gets a Green Jacket, who has won the ‘cursed’ Par 3 Contest and who has put together the best menu at the annual Champions Dinner.

Augusta National is very good at controlling the narrative and preserving the mystique of The Masters – a tournament that’s as exclusive, celebrated and glamorous as they come. When you hear the word ‘Augusta’, all golf fans immediately think of the course, given how synonymous that word is with the sport.

But some may not realise it’s a city in its own right. Here are some facts about Augusta, Georgia...

– Augusta was established in 1736 by General James Edward Oglethorpe and named after the Princess of Wales. It has twice been the capital of Georgia (currently Atlanta).

– Some 25 blocks in downtown Augusta were destroyed in the great fire of 1916, which was blamed on an unattended iron in a tailor’s shop. An estimated 3,000 people were displayed and approximately 600 commercial and residential buildings were destroyed.

– Two of the 56 people who signed the Declaration of Independence are buried in Augusta. Some 10 confederate generals are either buried in Augusta, lived there for a period of time or were born in the area.

– James Brown, the music icon and ‘godfather of soul’, grew up in Augusta during the Great Depression and World War Two. He made many philanthropic contributions to the city throughout his life before his death in 2006.

– Other famous people who hail from Augusta include professional wrestler Hulk Hogan, actor Lawrence Fishburn, former NFL player Emerson Boozer, LIV golfer Charles Howell III, former Masters Champion Larry Mize and Deep Purple guitarist Steve Morse.

An aerial print of Augusta from 1943 (Image credit: Getty Images)

– The population of Augusta is 202,096 (as of 2022), which makes it the second largest city in the state of Georgia behind Atlanta (499,127)

– In Augusta, employment is highest in the service, retail trade and manufacturing sectors. The city’s manufacturing plants produce textiles, paper products, chemicals, transportation equipment and more.

– The unemployment rate is 4.40%, compared to the national average of 3.8%

– The median household income in Augusta in 2022 was $50,492, which was less than the average median household income in the state of Georgia ($67,730). The average median household income in the USA in 2022 was $74,580.

– According to Golf Digest, there are 31 golf courses with a 15-mile radius of Augusta, 15 of which are public courses.

– Augusta University is located in the city and boasts just under 10,000 students and more than 1,500 academic staff.

– The men’s golf programme won back-to-back NCAA Division 1 titles in 2010 and 2011. Some notable names to have played for the Jaguars include Patrick Reed, Henrik Norlander, Oliver Wilson, Vaughn Taylor and Scott Jamieson.