How Many Fans Are Attending The 2025 PGA Championship?

The PGA Championship is one of the four Majors on the men's calendar and, like other big tournaments, it is always well supported and attended by fans from all around the world.

Previously holding the PGA Championship back in 2017, Quail Hollow is this year's venue for the Wanamaker Trophy and, for 2025, hundreds of thousands of fans are set to descend on the course.

Spectators surround the second green at Quail Hollow during the first round of the 2025 PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reportedly, around 200,000 fans are going to be present in South Carolina this week, a similar number to that of 2017.

Speaking to the Sports Business Journal, The PGA's Chief Commercial Officer, Jeff Price, stated: "Being able to think about Charlotte as a community that is very sports crazy, but also has a huge passion for golf, it’s a huge place for us to go.

"Johnny Harris (Club Chairman) and his family, the membership at Quail, they’ve gotten the corporate community along with the membership to support this championship.”

A record number of fans were present for Xander Schauffele's 2024 PGA Championship victory in Valhalla (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with the PGA Championship, Quail Hollow also staged the Presidents Cup in 2022 and, that week, around 40,000 fans attended the team event per day, averaging out to a similar number of 200,000 for the week.

In terms of how the number compares to previous PGA Championships, it was reported that, in 2024, Valhalla took in around 200,000 fans for the week, which finished with Xander Schauffele claiming his first Major title by a single shot from Bryson DeChambeau.

Although not confirmed, that number is a record for the Major Championship, but is still less than the record crowd that attended the PGA Tour's WM Phoenix Open, which sits at over 700,000.

Major-attendance-wise, 295,000 fans reportedly attended the US Open in 2008, while 290,000 were present for the week at St Andrews and The 150th Open Championship in 2022.