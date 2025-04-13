I’ve Been To The Masters On Practice And Tournament Days… Here Are The Pros And Cons Of Each
Every day at Masters week is special, but certain days can be marginally better than others
If you're looking into getting tickets for the 2026 Masters, you might be wondering whether it's better to go on practice days or tournament days.
To be honest, if you're lucky enough to secure a place at Augusta National during Masters week, you'll have a great time no matter what day it is.
I'm often asked what's better: practice days or tournament days? Personally, I think Saturday is the best day, which is obviously a tournament day, and the next best day is Wednesday.
It would have been the Monday of the following week had I been drawn to play Augusta National in the Masters media ballot, but that's another story.
Here are the pros and cons of attending Masters practice days versus Masters tournament days.
TOURNAMENT DAYS
The number one pro is the obvious fact that you get to see 'real' golf. All the fun and games of the Par 3 Contest and high fives are over.
From Thursday onwards it's pretty much all serious business - everyone has their game face on.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
If I was going to pick one tournament day to be there on, it would be the Saturday.
Moving day at The Masters is especially good because you're that little bit closer to finding out who will win the Green Jacket.
During the weekend, you also get to experience those famous Augusta roars echoing through the trees.
It's hard not to feel giddy with excitement as all the storylines develop.
However, you still have that nice feeling inside knowing that when you go to bed, you have Masters Sunday to look forward to, which is hard to beat at home in front of the television.
I can't remember being at any other sporting event, aside from the Opening Ceremony of the 2012 Olympics Games in London, where I felt quite so mesmerized.
The other big plus of tournaments days is that the queues to get inside The Masters Golf Shop are generally shorter than they are on practice days.
Having been in the queue on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday (I had lots of gifts to buy), I can confirm that you don't have to wait quite so long to get in and cause damage to your credit card towards the end of the week.
Then, of course, there's one tradition that you don't want to miss on the first tournament day, Thursday - the honorary starters.
I'm not usually one for getting up in the dark, but I made an exception for Jack, Gary and Tom two years ago.
Standing by the first tee to watch these three legends of the game get the 87th edition of The Masters was a genuine 'pinch me moment'.
So, if you are fortunate enough to get a ticket for the Thursday, try and get there nice and early.
PRACTICE DAYS
One of the biggest pros of attending a Masters practice day is that the Golf Shop is well stocked.
This is a shop that does approximately $10m a day, and even Augusta National can struggle to keep up with that type of demand.
I don't want to give the impression that going to the Golf Shop is like some mad dash to the January Sales (it's not), but certain items go quicker than others.
Towards the end of the week, you might just find a certain color is size is no longer in stock.
Cell phones are strictly not allowed at Augusta National during tournaments days, but you can snap away until your heart's content on practice days.
I was constantly scared of being chucked off the property, so I didn't take a single photo when I went, not even on practice days, something I still regret to this day!
One of the major attractions of the Wednesday of Masters week is the Par 3 Contest.
This is one of the Masters' greatest conditions, and even the coldest of individuals, those who prefer their hard tournament golf, have been known to smile during this this fun spectacle.
It's not often you get to see the world's best players demonstrate their incredible short games up close, and on such a picture perfect little course, too.
It's unique.
The Par 3 Contest rather sums up what the practice days are about; everyone is more relaxed - it's like the calm before the storm.
Of course, the best way to do Masters week is to go Monday-Sunday, then you can make up your mind as to which is the best day.
I'm sticking with Saturday.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Could This 'Stumbled Upon' Equipment Switch Finally Land Rory McIlroy the Grand Slam?
Rory McIlroy made a golf ball change earlier this season that has reignited his wedge play and it could be about to pay off in the most dramatic possible way…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
The Masters Final Round: TV Coverage, Live Streams, Start Times As Rory McIlroy Battles Bryson DeChambeau And History
All the info on live streams, TV broadcasts, and free coverage of one of the most hotly anticipated final days of any Major as McIlroy battles with DeChambeau
By Patrick Fletcher Published
-
Watch The Masters Final Round: TV Coverage, Live Streams, Start Times As Rory McIlroy Battles Bryson DeChambeau And History
All the info on live streams, TV broadcasts, and free coverage of one of the most hotly anticipated final days of any Major as McIlroy battles with DeChambeau
By Patrick Fletcher Published
-
Rory McIlroy vs Bryson DeChambeau: Who Are We Picking To Win The 2025 Masters?
We're set up for a blockbuster final day at Augusta National where Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau play together in the final group
By Elliott Heath Published
-
The Masters Crystal Rory McIlroy Has Already Won At Augusta National This Week
McIlroy leads going in to the final round at Augusta National, with the four-time Major winner already bagging some silverware before he looks to claim the Green Jacket
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rory McIlroy Has Referenced Scottie Scheffler So Often In Recent Months… Is He Now Finally Ready To Surpass Him?
For several months, Rory McIlroy revealed how he was aiming to be more like Scottie Scheffler in 2024 - and it now appears as though the World No.2 is doing it
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Min Woo Lee Receives Penalty At The Masters After Rules Infringement
The recent PGA Tour winner was assessed a one-stroke penalty during the third round after he caused his golf ball to move in the fairway on the 13th hole
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rory McIlroy Fires Back-To-Back 370-Yard Monster Drives In Birdie-Eagle-Birdie Start To Lead The Masters
It's safe to say that the four-time Major winner was full of adrenaline at the start of his third round, with McIlroy pounding two drives that measured a total of 740-yards
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Who Is On Bryson DeChambeau’s Team? Coach, Caddie, Manager And More
Bryson DeChambeau is one of the most high-profile and successful players of his era, but who are the team members helping to guide his career?
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Much The Winning Caddie Will Make At The 2025 Masters
The Masters has seen a significant boost in prize money for 2025, with the Green Jacket winner, and his caddie, set to secure large paydays in Georgia
By Matt Cradock Published