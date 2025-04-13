I’ve Been To The Masters On Practice And Tournament Days… Here Are The Pros And Cons Of Each

If you're looking into getting tickets for the 2026 Masters, you might be wondering whether it's better to go on practice days or tournament days.

To be honest, if you're lucky enough to secure a place at Augusta National during Masters week, you'll have a great time no matter what day it is.

I'm often asked what's better: practice days or tournament days? Personally, I think Saturday is the best day, which is obviously a tournament day, and the next best day is Wednesday.

It would have been the Monday of the following week had I been drawn to play Augusta National in the Masters media ballot, but that's another story.

Here are the pros and cons of attending Masters practice days versus Masters tournament days.

TOURNAMENT DAYS

The number one pro is the obvious fact that you get to see 'real' golf. All the fun and games of the Par 3 Contest and high fives are over.

From Thursday onwards it's pretty much all serious business - everyone has their game face on.

If I was going to pick one tournament day to be there on, it would be the Saturday.

Moving day at The Masters is especially good because you're that little bit closer to finding out who will win the Green Jacket.

During the weekend, you also get to experience those famous Augusta roars echoing through the trees.

It's hard not to feel giddy with excitement as all the storylines develop.

Watching The Masters at Augusta National is a unique experience for patrons (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, you still have that nice feeling inside knowing that when you go to bed, you have Masters Sunday to look forward to, which is hard to beat at home in front of the television.

I can't remember being at any other sporting event, aside from the Opening Ceremony of the 2012 Olympics Games in London, where I felt quite so mesmerized.

The author (directly right of the gentleman in the green sweater) watches one of golf's greatest conditions (Image credit: Getty Images)

The other big plus of tournaments days is that the queues to get inside The Masters Golf Shop are generally shorter than they are on practice days.

Having been in the queue on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday (I had lots of gifts to buy), I can confirm that you don't have to wait quite so long to get in and cause damage to your credit card towards the end of the week.

Then, of course, there's one tradition that you don't want to miss on the first tournament day, Thursday - the honorary starters.

I'm not usually one for getting up in the dark, but I made an exception for Jack, Gary and Tom two years ago.

Standing by the first tee to watch these three legends of the game get the 87th edition of The Masters was a genuine 'pinch me moment'.

So, if you are fortunate enough to get a ticket for the Thursday, try and get there nice and early.

PRACTICE DAYS

One of the biggest pros of attending a Masters practice day is that the Golf Shop is well stocked.

This is a shop that does approximately $10m a day, and even Augusta National can struggle to keep up with that type of demand.

I don't want to give the impression that going to the Golf Shop is like some mad dash to the January Sales (it's not), but certain items go quicker than others.

Towards the end of the week, you might just find a certain color is size is no longer in stock.

Queues for the Golf Shop are generally longer on practice days, although this is when it's also well stocked (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cell phones are strictly not allowed at Augusta National during tournaments days, but you can snap away until your heart's content on practice days.

I was constantly scared of being chucked off the property, so I didn't take a single photo when I went, not even on practice days, something I still regret to this day!

The Par 3 Contest takes place on Wednesday of Masters week (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the major attractions of the Wednesday of Masters week is the Par 3 Contest.

This is one of the Masters' greatest conditions, and even the coldest of individuals, those who prefer their hard tournament golf, have been known to smile during this this fun spectacle.

It's not often you get to see the world's best players demonstrate their incredible short games up close, and on such a picture perfect little course, too.

It's unique.

The Par 3 Contest rather sums up what the practice days are about; everyone is more relaxed - it's like the calm before the storm.

Of course, the best way to do Masters week is to go Monday-Sunday, then you can make up your mind as to which is the best day.

I'm sticking with Saturday.