The Masters Concession Menu And Prices Including $5 Beer and $1.50 Sandwiches

Watching the Masters is an item on many golf fans' bucket lists. Whether it be its rich history, the iconic golf course, or the unique mannerisms of the tournament, it's an event like few others.

Another aspect that attracts fans through the gates is the food. Not just the quality but the price. All in all, there are more than 30 items on the concession menu but no single item will set you back more than $6, as per prices from the 2023 tournament.

When compared to other major championships like the PGA Championship which charged fans $17 for a beer at Oak Hill in 2023, it's easy to see why fans appreciate the effort made to make on-site food and drink affordable.

"We want the experience to not only be the best but to be affordable. And we take certain things very, very seriously. Like the cost of a pimento cheese sandwich is just as important as how high the second cut (of grass) is going to be," former Augusta National Chairman Billy Payne said in 2007. Not much appears to have changed since then.

Breakfast, served until 10am, allows fans to grab a coffee for $2, while you could also enjoy a breakfast sandwich for $3 or a Blueberry muffin for just $1.50.

Sandwiches are another staple of the Masters' food experience. The Egg Salad and Pimento Cheese are Augusta National classics and sit atop the menu for a reason. Both can be sampled for just $1.50 but if you want something with a bit of meat, you can enjoy a Masters Club or a Ham & Cheese on Rye both for $3.

When it comes to drinks, non-alcoholic beverages are all $2, while beers and the speciality called the "Crow's Nest" are $5 each. The most expensive item on the menu is white wine, which still costs a measly $6. Snacks, including the renowned Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwich, are all $2.50 or less.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For such incredible value, it's clear to see why the food at Augusta National remains one of the highlights for many fans. But it's also the case for players, too. "My favourite thing about the Masters is the sandwiches. All of them," 2020 champion Dustin Johnson once said about the food options on-site.

Masters concession menu

Breakfast

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Masters Blend Fresh Brewed Coffee - $2

Chicken Biscuit - $2

Breakfast Sandwich - $3

Blueberry Muffin - $1.50

Fresh Mixed Fruit - $2

Sandwiches

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Egg Salad - $1.50

Pimento Cheese - $1.50

Pork Bar-B-Qu - $3

Masters Club - $3

Chicken Salad on Honey Wheat - $3

Ham & Cheese on Rye - $3

Classic Chicken - $3

Beverages

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Soft Drinks - $2

Bottled Water - $2

Fresh Brewer Iced Tea - $2

Crow's Nest - $5

Domestic Beer - $5

Import Beer - $5

White Wine - $6

Snacks

(Image credit: Getty Images)