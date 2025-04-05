Can You Take A Camera To The Masters?

For most people fortunate enough to secure a precious ticket to Augusta National for The Masters, the desire to take a few photos of the occasion would be almost overwhelming.

However, Augusta National is not quite like any other venue, with many quirks, rules and traditions that make it so special, but what about cameras? Are patrons allowed to take a few snapshots of their trip to the legendary course?

The answer differs depending on which day you attend. Per the official Masters website, anyone visiting on a practice round day of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday can bring a camera “for still photography and personal use only,” although they aren’t the only stipulations. Patrons are only allowed to bring one camera lens during practice rounds, while it can’t be longer than eight inches in length when fully extended.

Augusta National is strict about the rule, too, with anyone violating it subject to removal from the grounds.

With rules around cameras so tight for the practice round days, it would naturally lead many to conclude that they are even more strictly enforced for the tournament days, and they would be correct, with cameras of any kind strictly prohibited.

With cameras prohibited during tournament days, it leaves patrons free to fully enjoy the drama on the course (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you assume that means it’s OK to use a cell phone to take your photos, think again, with “any device for phone calls, emails, text messaging, or to record and/or transmit voice, video or data” strictly prohibited on any of the days. That rules out laptops and tablets, too.

That strict policy over the devices is unusual in golf, but it’s something Augusta National CEO Fred Ridley thinks patrons value. He said in 2019: “I think our patrons appreciate our cellphone policy. I know that we have now become an outlier, if not the only outlier in golf.

“I don’t believe that’s a policy that anyone should expect is going to change in the near future. I can’t speak for future chairman, but speaking for myself, I think we got that right."

While patrons can't use cameras (or any device with a camera) on tournament days, it at least gives them the chance to savor the action uninhibited. However, if anyone really does want to snap some shots with a camera on a visit to Augusta National, the rules are clear: attending on a practice round day is your only hope.