Can You Take A Camera To The Masters?
Attending Augusta National for the Major is a dream for many golf fans - but can you take a camera?
For most people fortunate enough to secure a precious ticket to Augusta National for The Masters, the desire to take a few photos of the occasion would be almost overwhelming.
However, Augusta National is not quite like any other venue, with many quirks, rules and traditions that make it so special, but what about cameras? Are patrons allowed to take a few snapshots of their trip to the legendary course?
The answer differs depending on which day you attend. Per the official Masters website, anyone visiting on a practice round day of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday can bring a camera “for still photography and personal use only,” although they aren’t the only stipulations. Patrons are only allowed to bring one camera lens during practice rounds, while it can’t be longer than eight inches in length when fully extended.
Augusta National is strict about the rule, too, with anyone violating it subject to removal from the grounds.
With rules around cameras so tight for the practice round days, it would naturally lead many to conclude that they are even more strictly enforced for the tournament days, and they would be correct, with cameras of any kind strictly prohibited.
If you assume that means it’s OK to use a cell phone to take your photos, think again, with “any device for phone calls, emails, text messaging, or to record and/or transmit voice, video or data” strictly prohibited on any of the days. That rules out laptops and tablets, too.
That strict policy over the devices is unusual in golf, but it’s something Augusta National CEO Fred Ridley thinks patrons value. He said in 2019: “I think our patrons appreciate our cellphone policy. I know that we have now become an outlier, if not the only outlier in golf.
“I don’t believe that’s a policy that anyone should expect is going to change in the near future. I can’t speak for future chairman, but speaking for myself, I think we got that right."
While patrons can't use cameras (or any device with a camera) on tournament days, it at least gives them the chance to savor the action uninhibited. However, if anyone really does want to snap some shots with a camera on a visit to Augusta National, the rules are clear: attending on a practice round day is your only hope.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
